One Of Idaho's Fastest Growing Companies Is Hiring

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBH Homes has been hitting record sales in 2020 and blowing their anticipated numbers out of the water. They are growing, thriving and hiring over 20+ people in their upcoming Job Fair on November 11th.

"CBH Homes is on pace to hit record sales in 2020 and needs amazing people to get us there," said Corey Barton, President/Owner of CBH Homes.

To keep things safe, the job fair is by appointment only with limited space available and CBH will follow the guidelines provided by the CDC.

With CBH Homes growing rapidly, they are ready to hire and fill for multiple positions. As a homebuilder known for their award-winning culture, CBH has been featured in books, podcasts, Entrepreneur Magazine, as well as named a number 1 Best Places to Work in Idaho in 2020 and voted 2020 Best Home Builder in the Idaho Statesman's Best of Treasure Valley.

"We're not your typical home builder. We're a fun loving, hard working group who love to grow and make the world a better place. Did we mention we build dreams too?", said Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes. "If you're looking for a position to push yourself to the next level, then come join our team."

All who want to grow are invited to the CBH Homes Job Fair by following the steps listed and scheduling an appointment at the link below:

Positions Hiring for:Rockstar Sales Specialist | Construction Administrative Assistant | Construction Detail | Landscape Design Assistant | New Home Construction Manager | Multi Family Construction Manager | Assistant Construction Manager | HVAC Installer

About CBH Homes :

CBH Homes has been building dreams for Idahoans for over 28 years, is Idaho's #1 Builder, an Idaho Best Place to Work, ranked #37 in the nation, and proudly working with over 21,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

