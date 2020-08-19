One Of A Kind 10-Acre Cape Cod Resort-Style Estate On The Market For $25 Million

ORLEANS, Mass., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Global Luxury is proud to announce that a rare find on Cape Cod has been introduced to the market—a stately family compound on more than 10 verdant acres in Orleans, less than a half-mile from Nauset Beach and two miles from town. Offered at $25 million, this exceptional property is being marketed by Global Luxury Ambassador Ricardo Rodriguez in partnership with Joyce Rey, a Beverly Hills-based Coldwell Banker Global Luxury specialist. Jennifer S. Holmes of Beach Road Properties also represents the property. View the property video and photos at https://www.coldwellbankerluxury.com/property/87-beach-rd.

The captivating fully furnished estate includes a nearly 8,000 sq. ft. traditional main house, separate guest or caretaker's cottage, pool cabana, barn with four stables, climate-controlled greenhouse, artist's studio, resort-style grounds and a museum-quality memorabilia collection.

"Few East Coast summer retreats can boast the balance of privacy, geography, acreage and grace that define this landmark Cape Cod estate," said Rodriguez, who is affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty in its Boston-Back Bay Global Luxury office.

Gated and hidden from the road down the 1/4-mile-long driveway through lushly landscaped grounds comparable to Central Park, the main house embraces Cape architecture with a classic shingle-exterior framed by an elegant front porch with stately columns. Grand spaces within are highlighted by pitched ceilings and two-story walls of windows. The living room, family room, dining room, and library are all warmed by fireplaces. The chef's kitchen is fully equipped with professional-grade appliances and includes a granite island and peninsula bar, family style dining room with exquisite views of lush greenery, walk-in pantry, and full butler's pantry with wine refrigerator and Miele built-in espresso machine.

Seven private bedroom ensuites include three first floor guest rooms, three more bedrooms with balconies make up the second-floor children's wing and a sumptuous primary wing with private office complete the upper level. The primary suite is replete with a fireplace, private balcony, cedar lined walk-in closets, custom built-in cabinetry, a large bathroom with dual sinks, an oversized steam shower, and a deep-jetted tub.

Designer furnishings throughout and a collection of rare Americana memorabilia is also included in the price. This collection was passionately researched and collected by Ring's late husband, James. In 2012, the Robb Report profiled the vastness and expert curation of the museum quality collection, which features vintage derringers, gramophones, antique American flags and artifacts from historic moments in sports, such as a ticket to the first ever World Series in 1919, and a ticket to the game where Babe Ruth "called his shot." This estate has its own unique aesthetic appeal filled with so many novelties that catch the eye, perfectly set in an area of the country so rich in Colonial History,

Recreational amenities for indoor celebrations include a home theater that seats 10 with luxury leather seating, a game room with billiards, ping-pong, Skee-Ball, a recording studio, and a two-lane bowling alley complete with fog and laser show! Other amenities included in the lower level are a fully equipped gym, complete kitchen with popcorn machine, eight-person sauna, 1⁄2 bath with steam shower, and a climate controlled 600 bottle custom wine cellar.

An elegant front porch overlooks exquisite landscape of manicured lawns, breathtaking array of award-winning flowers and a variety many full-grown specimen trees and offers hiking and biking trails, tennis court and beach sand volleyball court, a private pond with gazing platform, bronze sculptures throughout property grounds and Zen meditation area. Pool house with living room, 1⁄2 bath with separate teak shower, and walls of glass opens to a heated swimming pool, large spa with jets and waterfall, and a state-of-the-art Kalamazoo outdoor kitchen and separate stone pizza oven. Quintessential and private one-bedroom guest house/caretaker home with a full kitchen and bath as well as a separate artist's studio are also nestled on the compound. Detached four-car tandem garage includes two Jeeps-- 2012 top of the line Jeep Rubicon in pristine condition with under 8,000 miles and a 1997 Jeep Wrangler beach recreation vehicle with under 6000 miles ready to go explore the outer beach of Nauset. Also included, are two kayaks, beach gear and numerous bicycles--even a bicycle built for two!

"For more than 20 years, my family and friends have enjoyed this magnificent home and its beautiful gardens. It is a true oasis, walking distance to Nauset Beach but offering everything you need to entertain at home intimately or on a grand scale," said homeowner Raina Ring.

