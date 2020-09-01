One Network Enterprises Named Leader In Nucleus Research's Control Tower Technology Value Matrix For The Fifth Consecutive Year

DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One Network Enterprises, a global provider of multi-party business networks for autonomous supply chain management, today announced that Nucleus Research, a provider of case-based technology research and advisory services, has ranked One Network as a Leader in its Control Tower Technology Value Matrix 2020 for the fifth consecutive year. Nucleus believes One Network will continue to lead in control tower technology as a result of its investments in AI and machine learning capabilities, and for its "network of networks" approach. The complete and complimentary Nucleus Research report is available here.

"One Network's global network lies at the core of its value proposition and underpins its unified planning and execution capabilities," said Andrew MacMillan, lead analyst of the report. "With over 90,000 global businesses on their network, users have the opportunity of collaboration with every other party on the network, and can form new partnerships easily, since required data streams have already been linked to the global network and can be shared through a permissibility framework. One Network's approach also enables business partners to improve performance in supply chain planning and execution. Forecasts and plans can automatically adjust to match supply with demand, while balancing capacity constraints, costs, and service levels. In the event of a disruption, AI enhancements provide users with prescriptive actions and can make adjustments to execution processes automatically."

The report credits One Network's functionality enhancements to its AI-powered NEO intelligent agents to support global demand-supply matching and fulfillment, as well as transportation and last-mile delivery, where NEO agents are leveraged to increase automation for prescriptive actions. For instance, a reported or predicted upstream delay could trigger a NEO agent to develop options, identify impacts across the network, and perform automated rescheduling or reallocation based on cost and service-level optimization with advanced analytics.

"We are proud to be recognized by Nucleus Research for the fifth straight year for our AI-enabled Control Tower capabilities," said Greg Brady, Founder and CEO of One Network Enterprises. "Nucleus Research has recognized that state-of-the-art control towers have moved well beyond visibility and now extend to supply chain planning (SCP) and supply chain execution (SCE) with prescriptive analytics. After all, what good is seeing a problem if you can't resolve it in the best way possible? Customers are using our platform to make the move to exception-based supply chain management on a global scale. As Nucleus Research mentions, we're helping some of the world's largest brands leverage AI with real-time visibility, collaboration, and optimized performance, so they and their partners can move beyond decision-support to decision-making and autonomous control."

Tweet This:Leading multi-party #businessnetwork provider @onenetwork named a Leader in @NucleusResearch #controltower value matrix for the 5 th consecutive year. Get report here. #supplychainmanagement

About One Network EnterprisesOne Network is the intelligent business platform for autonomous supply chain management. Powered by NEO, One Network's machine learning and intelligent agent technology, this multi-party digital platform delivers rapid results at a fraction of the cost of legacy solutions. The platform includes modular, adaptable industry solutions for multi-party business that help companies lower costs, improve service levels, and run more efficiently, with less waste. One Network offers a PaaS solution and developer tools that allow organizations to design, build, and run multi-party applications. Leading global organizations have joined One Network, helping to transform industries like Retail, Food Service, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Healthcare, Public Sector, Defense, and Logistics. Headquartered in Dallas, One Network also has offices in Japan, Europe, and India. For more information, please visit www.onenetwork.com.

Media Contacts Chris McCoin or Richard SmithMcCoin & Smith Communications Inc. 508-429-5988 (Chris) or 978-433-3304 (Rick) chris@mccoinsmith.com or rick@mccoinsmith.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-network-enterprises-named-leader-in-nucleus-researchs-control-tower-technology-value-matrix-for-the-fifth-consecutive-year-301122229.html

SOURCE One Network Enterprises