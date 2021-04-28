One Mind Announces Hunter Hayes As Its First One Mind Champion

RUTHERFORD, Calif., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading mental health and brain research nonprofit One Mind today announced multi-platinum selling recording artist Hunter Hayes as a One Mind Champion, a new ambassador initiative from the organization. Through a multi-faceted partnership, Hunter and One Mind will set out to foster a sense of community for those who have experienced mental health challenges, normalizing their journey and working to help them build healthy, productive lives.

One Mind created the Champion initiative to partner with prominent role models to share their own lived experiences with mental health, in order to help destigmatize and raise awareness around the importance of mental wellness to a larger audience. As a One Mind Champion, Hunter will amplify One Mind's critical mission among his fans, while sharing his own journey with mental health to support and empower others to share their stories.

"As a dedicated advocate for mental health awareness, Hunter is the ideal partner to launch our One Mind Champion program," said Brandon Staglin, President of One Mind. "Hunter's openness to share his own experiences with mental health through his music and his everyday life is an inspiration. We hope his work as a Champion will create a sense of belonging for others on their own mental health journeys, empowering them with personal strength and confidence, while encouraging them to express their own hopes, challenges and successes as a community."

Hunter has been involved with One Mind previously through guest hosting Brain Waves , One Mind's weekly interview series featuring guests from the brain health community: researchers, advocates, and individuals with lived experience. These conversations focus on brain health, exploring the challenges, resources, and innovations from the experts who know them best. Hunter's next guest hosting episode and first as an official One Mind Champion airs this Friday, April 30, 2021 at 12:00PM PT on One Mind's Facebook page .

"I'm a passionate supporter of One Mind and its mission, so it's an honor to be an official One Mind Champion," said Hunter. "It's important to me to expand the dialog around mental health in order to reduce stigmas and bring light to the topic, while creating a safe space for others to share their own experiences, and One Mind offers a platform to do so."

In addition to Hunter's appearances on Brain Waves, he'll be attending One Mind's Music Festival for Brain Health on September 11, 2021, as well as promoting the organization through additional efforts throughout the year.

About One MindOne Mind is a leading mental health non-profit that heals lives through brain research, working from science to services to society. By bringing together the best minds in brain science and advocacy around our collective vision of "Accelerating Brain Health for All", One Mind is advancing a three-pronged program strategy of accelerating discoveries, scaling implementation and transforming societal culture. Together, we are creating a world where all individuals facing brain health challenges can build healthy, productive lives. www.onemind.org

About Hunter Hayes Hunter Hayes is a multi-platinum selling recording artist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. A five-time GRAMMY© nominee, he is proficient at more than thirty instruments. Hayes has achieved 2 billion on-demand career streams and six gold and platinum-certified singles, including his massive 5x multi-platinum hit "Wanted." In 2019, Hayes released the album Wild Blue (Part I). Last year, Hayes reached for the stars as the astronaut in the hit Fox reality singing competition The Masked Singer.

