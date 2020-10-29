One Health Company Secures $10M To Expand Access To Precision Cancer Treatment For Dogs

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One Health Company , a bio company bridging the gap between canine and human cancer therapeutics, today announced $10M in new financing from Polaris Partners and Borealis Ventures, with participation from existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, Lerer Hippeau, Y-Combinator, and Tau Ventures. The new financing will enable One Health Company to accelerate the expansion of its flagship product, FidoCure®, in a time where pets are increasingly family members and demand for pet care solutions has boomed.

It's a little known fact: the cancer treatments that help humans can also help dogs. That's because humans and dogs co-evolved, and their cancers develop and progress in strikingly similar ways. Moreover, cancer is sadly the number one disease killer of dogs. One Health Company is the first company to bridge the gap by making precision medicine accessible for dogs. As One Health Company's footprint grows with FidoCure ®, so does the company's ability to leverage its extensive dataset to benefit the other side of the leash- human cancer treatment.

"Cancer care for dogs has not changed much in the last 30 years, but human cancer care has tremendously advanced, especially in the field of precision medicine," said Christina Lopes, co-founder and CEO of One Health. "Using the same advanced cancer diagnostics and precision medicine that are currently on the market and approved by the FDA for people, we are bringing cancer care for dogs. And when we open access to precision cancer treatments for our furry friends, we build data that helps advance human oncology research and treatment."

More than 90 million dogs are living in U.S. households, and an estimated one out of four of them will develop cancer at some point in their lives. According to Care Credit, the average cost today for cancer treatment for dogs is between $6,000 to $10,000 [1] , which makes it inaccessible to many. Accessibility is becoming increasingly critical, as pet ownership and spending is on the rise in 2020 [2] now that social distancing is the norm and families try to combat loneliness and isolation by adding furry best friends to their families.

FidoCure ® allows pet parents and veterinarians to access the first human-grade precision medicine platform for dogs at a lower price. Currently available in all US states at more than 200 participating veterinarians, FidoCure ® already grew its' patient footprint to over 1,000 dogs enrolled. Over 25% of the practicing veterinary oncologists in the US have adopted FidoCure ®.

How Fidocure works:

Genetic Testing : Fidocure uses next generation sequencing at a Clia certified lab (human grade) to understand the exact genetic mutation that may be driving a dog's cancer.

: Fidocure uses next generation sequencing at a Clia certified lab (human grade) to understand the exact genetic mutation that may be driving a dog's cancer. Precision Medicine Report : Clear recommendations to help understand what is driving a dog's cancer and the therapeutic implications of these mutations.

: Clear recommendations to help understand what is driving a dog's cancer and the therapeutic implications of these mutations. Treatment: Genetic sequencing results are used to enable access to individualized, targeted treatment leveraging the latest science available in human and canine oncology.

Veterinarians interested in Fidocure can contact the company here . Pet parents of dogs diagnosed with cancer can set up a free consultation here or find a Fidocure provider here .

About One Health Company

The One Health Company is the first to bring the latest advances in human oncology - individualized, precision medicine - to dogs with cancer. We are a mission company that delivers the most sophisticated diagnostics and create a tailored treatment plan for each dog. Our flagship product, FidoCure ®, leverages what has been approved for human use, with additional data specific to canine cancer. With FidoCure ®, dogs with cancer receive access to the latest scientific advances in cancer care, from tests to treatment. Learn more at fidocure.com

