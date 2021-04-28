One Happy Pair: DTC Dog Food Brand, Tailored® Pet, Plans To Knock Dog Moms' Socks Off With Exclusive Mother's Day Promotion

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New direct-to-consumer personalized dog food brand, Tailored ® Pet, announced today that it will celebrate Mother's Day with an exclusive, limited-time promotion designed to thank dog moms for all they do to keep...

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New direct-to-consumer personalized dog food brand, Tailored ® Pet, announced today that it will celebrate Mother's Day with an exclusive, limited-time promotion designed to thank dog moms for all they do to keep their "fur-babies" happy and healthy.

The brand's special promotion, which will begin on Wednesday, April 28, will offer pet parents a special Mother's Day bundle, including an 80 percent discount on their first subscription order of Tailored personalized dog food, plus two free gifts - a plush bone toy for the pup and adorable, cozy "Dog Mom" socks for mom. To take advantage of this limited time offer, which will end Friday, April 30, pet parents can visit the company's website, take a quick three-minute quiz to receive their dog's personalized recipe recommendation, and enter code MOM80 at checkout. Get started at TailoredPet.com.

The brief questionnaire asks detailed questions about the consumer's dog, ranging from gender and breed size to specific food sensitivities and health concerns. Using this information, the brand's canine nutrition experts recommend a personalized recipe tailored to each pet's individual needs to help them live their healthiest, happiest life.

"While we all love our pups, we know, in many households, the moms are making most of the decisions when it comes to their pup's care and shouldering much of the responsibility of pet parenthood," said Annina Silverman, Chief Marketing Officer of Tailored Pet.

"Since our pups don't have the words to say 'thank you' themselves, we hope dog moms will consider this special bundle - which, in addition to high-quality personalized nutrition for your pup's best life and a toy for your dog, also includes these cute and cozy 'dog mom' socks - as a little Mother's Day gift from the furry kids in their lives," Ms. Silverman said.

Ms. Silverman went on to explain that the company's subscription model is designed specifically for the busy mom, allowing pet parents to have their dog's individual recipe delivered with fast, free - and safe - shipping directly to their door at the frequency they choose. Subscribers also receive a 10 percent ongoing discount, and the company offers a 100 percent money-back guarantee.

"As busy moms ourselves, we understand the juggle and how difficult it can be to meet the needs of all the dogs - and people - in our lives. With a Tailored subscription, we can save dog moms a trip to the store, so they have more time to spend with their families."

The company also offsets 100 percent of their carbon emissions from shipping and follows strict food safety procedures and practices, so pet parents can feel confident about safely feeding Tailored to their furry family members, and doing something good for the Earth, too.

This special Mother's Day promotion is valid while supplies last.

About Tailored ® PetTailored ® Pet is a new direct-to-consumer, personalized pet food company dedicated to helping pets live their healthiest, happiest lives by personalizing recipes with the right nutrients for each dog's unique needs. Each Tailored recipe is designed with highest-quality ingredients by pet nutritionists, approved by veterinarians, and shipped directly to the consumer's door - free of charge - at the frequency they choose. What's more, every Tailored blend is safely cooked in the USA, is fairly priced without retail markups, and comes with a 100% money-back guarantee. The company is also dedicated to feeding a healthier, happier Earth through several sustainability initiatives, including a recyclable packaging partnership with TerraCycle, carbon-neutral shipping to offset its carbon emissions, and printing materials on recycled paper. To get started personalizing a recipe today, visit TailoredPet.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-happy-pair-dtc-dog-food-brand-tailored-pet-plans-to-knock-dog-moms-socks-off-with-exclusive-mothers-day-promotion-301279274.html

SOURCE Tailored Pet