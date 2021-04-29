ONE Future Welcomes Black Hills Corporation

RAPID CITY, S.D., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Nation's Energy Future (ONE Future) today announced that Black Hills Corp. (operating its utilities under Black Hills Energy) has joined the Coalition. Black Hills Energy serves over 1.3 million electric and natural gas utility customers in more than 800 communities in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

"Black Hills Energy has shown true commitment to providing safe, reliable and affordable energy in an environmentally friendly manner," said Richard Hyde, Executive Director, ONE Future. "With this commitment in mind, I look forward to the valuable contributions that I know Black Hills Energy will offer the Coalition."

The ONE Future Coalition is a group of natural gas companies working together to voluntarily reduce methane emissions across the Natural Gas value chain to 1% (or less) by 2025 and is comprised of some of the largest natural gas production, gathering and boosting, processing, transmission & storage and distribution companies in the U.S. and represents more than 15% of the U.S. natural gas value chain. As a ONE Future member, Black Hills Energy will report its 2020 methane results within the distribution sector and hold a seat on the board of directors.

"Social responsibility and sustainability are inherent to our company's mission and vision," said Linn Evans, president and chief operating officer of Black Hills Corporation. "With this focus on safety and reliability, we felt membership with ONE Future was not just logical, but imperative, and we look forward to the positive impact it will have on our efforts."

Through the efforts of coalition members, ONE Future has surpassed its one percent goal in each of the three years that it has reported its methane intensity. The 2019 Methane Intensity Report, released in November 2020, registered a 2019 methane intensity number of 0.334% beating its one percent goal by 67%. This means that methane emissions by coalition members across the natural gas value chain consisted of only about one-third of one percent of all natural gas produced and delivered, demonstrating that the natural gas industry can minimize methane emissions and increase production and throughput while supplying much needed energy to the U.S. and around the globe for years to come.

About Black Hills Corp.Black Hills Corp. is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of exemplary service and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves over 1.3 million electric and natural gas utility customers in more than 800 communities in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming. Employees partner to produce results that improve life with energy. For more information, please visit: www.blackhillscorp.com.

About ONE FutureONE Future was formed when seven companies came together in 2014 with a focus to collectively achieve a science-based average rate of methane emissions across our facilities equivalent to one percent (or less) of total natural gas production. Since our formation, we have grown to more than 40 companies accounting for some of the largest natural gas producers, transmission, and distribution companies in the U.S. ONE Future members operate in 13 out of the 38 production basins and other segments of the value chain operate in multiple regions of the country, hence ONE Future's data represent a geographically diverse and material share of the U.S. natural gas supply chain. Its members include Antero Resources, Apache, Ascent Resources, Atmos Energy, Berkshire Hathaway Pipeline Group, BKV Corporation, Black Hills Corporation, Blue Racer Midstream, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP, Caerus Oil & Gas, Crestone Peak Resources, Crestwood, Consolidated Edison, Inc., Dominion Energy, DTE Energy, Duke Energy, EagleClaw Midstream, Enbridge, Encino, Equitrans Midstream, Hess, Jonah Energy, Kinder Morgan, National Grid, New Jersey Natural Gas, Northeast Natural Energy, NW Natural, ONE Gas, ONEOK, Sempra Energy, Southern Company Gas, Southern Star, Southwestern Energy, Spire Energy, Summit Utilities, TC Energy, Tug Hill Operating, UGI, Western Midstream, Williams, Woodland Midstream and Xcel Energy. For more information visit www.onefuture.us.

