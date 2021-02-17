One Family Property Announces Disposition Of Investment Portfolio

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OFP Real Estate, LLC (a/k/a One Family Property) ("OFP") announces the disposition of a net-leased portfolio in which both the Buyer and Seller were bound by confidentiality agreements. The investment assets were located in a major metropolitan area within the Mid-Atlantic region.

"Our intention is never to sell, but the offer was too compelling," said Aaron Baum, Managing Principal. "We are not at liberty to discuss what we sold or for how much, but I will share that the profit was in excess of seven figures, but less than eight."

One Family Property is committed to increasing investor value with long-term, stable, incomeproducing investments. This acquisition will increase OFP's investment in the net-lease market to more than $60,000,000 throughout six different states.

About One Family Property:

One Family Property is a real estate investment firm based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. The company is primarily engaged in the acquisition of properties net-leased to industry-leading, retail tenants. Last year, the company acquired more than $40,000,000 of net-leased investments. The company looks to acquire more than $250,000,000 over the next 12 months. One Family Property has already transacted on more than $15,000,000 within the first forty-five days of 2021.

