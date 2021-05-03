ONE Entertainment Group Leads Group To Purchase Society Hill Spirits Featuring Rapsody GrainSync Premium Vodka Brand

MADISON, Wis., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VNM USA reports that ONE Entertainment Group has purchased majority stake investment in the parent company of Rapsody GrainSync Premium Vodka, a vodka brand catering to an urban, cosmopolitan audience with a...

MADISON, Wis., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VNM USA reports that ONE Entertainment Group has purchased majority stake investment in the parent company of Rapsody GrainSync Premium Vodka, a vodka brand catering to an urban, cosmopolitan audience with a taste for fine spirits. ONE is joined in the deal by operators, The Crossley Group, a Dallas based communications, marketing and branding firm and its primaries Wilbur and Craig Crossley.

Rapsody Vodka was created by Society Hill Spirits, a Dallas-based firm responsible for developing a line of highly-differentiated vodka brands including Rapsody Vodka, KIRE Vodka, and Parranda Vodka.

Rapsody Vodka is known for their unique, patented grain matching filtering technology - GrainSync - which analyzes and balances the PH profiles between American-grown corn and wheat. This deep analysis of ingredients results in a vodka with a cleaner taste, purer mouth feel, and a longer finish - whether sipped or mixed.

"Rapsody Vodka is a completely underappreciated premium vodka with an incredibly affordable price point. Our predecessors developed a truly unique and high quality entrant into the highly-competitive alcoholic beverage market. Our goal is to introduce Rapsody Vodka to a worldwide audience through cutting edge marketing methods, but honestly, the magic starts with the product, which has a spectacular taste," says ONE Entertainment CEO Brent Johnson.

Brent has expertise in large-scale brand activations, including over 25 liquor brands, having founded ONE Entertainment - a Los Angeles based multinational entertainment firm that specializes in live event activations, global entertainment distribution, and multinational brand transactions most notably with Floyd Mayweather, Universal Music Group, Endemol and Warner Elektra Atlantic (WEA) to name a few. ONE has executed marketing for brands from Remy Amerique, Brown-Forman, and Diageo brands as well as notable independent brands.

"In a market where preferences are always changing, we feel blessed to have carved out a loyalist following for Rapsody Vodka. We feel our partnership with Brent Johnson will be instrumental in achieving greater brand recognition through entertainment, marketing, and distribution activations," said Craig A. Crossley, Interim COO of the new ownership group of Society Hill Spirits.

Rapsody Vodka can be found at liquor stores across the United States and most notably at the Dover International Speedway and Total Wine & More.

