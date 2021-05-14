One Drop Receives CE Mark For AI-Powered Blood Glucose Forecasts

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One Drop, a leader in precision health solutions for people living with chronic conditions, today announced it has achieved the Conformité Européenne (CE) Mark for its Blood Glucose Prediction Analysis Engine to accurately forecast glucose levels up to eight hours in advance for people living with prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, and gestational diabetes.

The CE Mark demonstrates One Drop's commitment to EU standards for quality management, safety, and performance as defined in the Medical Devices Directive 93/42/EEC. This achievement builds on the proven accuracy and self-reported helpfulness of One Drop's 8-hour glucose forecasts . One Drop is the first and only provider of glucose forecasts for people living with prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, and gestational diabetes.

"For any AI solution to be successful, it requires a vast amount of data. One Drop has been intentional about investing in data since the beginning, and today, many of our competitors have yet to achieve 1% of our data wealth," said One Drop SVP of Data Science, Dan Goldner. "Obtaining the CE Mark for One Drop's glucose forecasts is a critical quality, safety, and regulatory milestone in making AI-powered, prospective self-care the first choice for addressing precision health in chronic conditions."

One Drop first introduced glucose predictions to the member experience in 2018. Today, Digital Membership subscribers can receive glucose forecasts paired with real-time advice for exercise, diet, and lifestyle adjustments. Unlike other digital health solutions, which apply machine learning to backend infrastructure, One Drop uses artificial intelligence to support people directly with immediate insights they can use. Glucose forecasts and behavioral recommendations are surfaced to eligible members in the award-winning One Drop app whenever new information about food, physical activity, or glucose is available. Digital Membership subscribers also use the One Drop app (available on iOS and Android) to access one-on-one coaching with a certified health professional, interactive educational content, and health data tracking tools.

Ninety-four percent of One Drop members who provided survey feedback found glucose forecasts and insights helpful. Glucose forecasts and insights simplify healthy decision-making by connecting everyday behaviors with outcomes and offer ongoing guidance to complement the support they receive from their healthcare provider. And because One Drop's algorithms rely on One Drop's data wealth rather than continuous glucose testing, the AI-powered feature can significantly reduce the need for fingerstick glucose checks.

"Receiving the CE Mark reflects One Drop's commitment to quality, safety, and compliance for the benefit of our global community," said Jeff Dachis, One Drop CEO and founder. "This recognition helps us on our mission to transform health, change lives, and create opportunities. By empowering people living with chronic conditions to finely tune their decisions, One Drop sets them on the path to better health outcomes, peak performance, and a more fulfilling life."

To date, One Drop has collected nearly 25 billion longitudinal health data points across 75 biomarkers from millions of users in 195 countries. The One Drop app collects glucose, weight, blood pressure, food, medications, and physical activity through manual input, passively collected connected medical devices (e.g., One Drop meter ), and direct integrations with HealthKit, GoogleFit, Dexcom, Fitbit, Apple Watch, and Companion Medical. One Drop is developing a multi-analyte dermal sensor that will generate thousands of valuable new data points per member per day. The company's immense and diverse data trains the proprietary machine learning algorithms behind One Drop's 8-hour glucose forecasts , predictive capabilities for people using CGM , and long-term outcomes forecasts for diabetes-related biomarkers . One Drop's predictive health platform has been available to consumers, employers, insurers, and healthcare providers since 2016.

About One Drop

One Drop has created a category-defining company that delivers precision health through a predictive platform enabling proactive action through continuous monitoring and real-time insights. We empower everybody to finely tune their decisions for better health outcomes, peak performance, and a more fulfilling life. Evidence-based and clinically effective, One Drop's precision health platform delivers one-on-one coaching and personalized health transformation programs that drive outcomes for all individuals while reducing costs for their insurers, employers, and healthcare providers. One Drop products and services are available for purchase in One Drop's award-winning app ( iOS and Android ) and at https://onedrop.today, Walmart, Amazon, BestBuy, the Apple Store, and CVS.

For information on how One Drop can help your organization lower its cost of care, contact results@onedrop.today.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-drop-receives-ce-mark-for-ai-powered-blood-glucose-forecasts-301291545.html

SOURCE One Drop