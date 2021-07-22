One Community Now Names Chapters Health Valor Program As Title Sponsor For Operation Stand Down

TAMPA, Fla., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Chapters Health Foundation announced the naming of the Chapters Health Valor Program of HPH Hospice as a title sponsor for One Community Now's Operation Stand Down event. The event, which is focused on providing life-changing services to veterans, takes place from October 22 - 23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily at the Concourse Rotary Pavilion located at 11919 Alric Pottberg Rd. in Shady Hills.

One Community Now held its first Stand Down in 2012 with the goal of ending veteran homelessness through personal connections and a supportive and respectful environment. Every veteran that attends the Stand Down can receive medical and dental services, pro bono legal services, housing resources, educational resources, and employment opportunities.

In 2019, Operation Stand Down served 362 veterans, providing more than $54,000 in free dental services, and saving veterans more than $44,000 in waived court costs.

Overnight accommodations are provided for homeless veterans at Fivay High School in Hudson. In addition, each veteran receives free meals, hygiene products and special recognition for their service. One Community Now continues to assist veterans year-round through their Resource Center, located in New Port Richey.

"Chapters Health's VALOR program is elated to sponsor such an amazing and meaningful event," said Adam Stanfield, vice president of development and executive director of the Chapters Health Foundation. "We look forward to many, many years of growing our relationship with the StandDown event and expanding its support of veterans in need. For this we are grateful."

About One Community NowOne Community Now is a 501c3, faith based organiztion with the mission of bringing community resources and providers together to help meet the unmet and undermet needs in the community. We focus on eradicating childhood hunger, ending veteran homelessness, empowering employment success and elevating families out of poverty. Patti Templeton if one of the original founders of OCN and the Cheif Executive Officer.

About Chapters Health FoundationChapters Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit organization committed to supporting Chapters Health System, a progressive leader in home health, palliative care, hospice and grief support. Chapters Health Foundation provides more than $5.2 million annually in charity care in order to continue to meet the needs of patients and families who cannot afford hospice services. Chapters Health Foundation also provides $1.3 million in funding for the provision of grief support across Chapters Health and more than $1 million to assist with underfunded pediatric and adult palliative care services.

About HPH HospiceHPH Hospice, an affiliate of Chapters Health System, is a community-based, not-for-profit organization that supports patients in Hernando, Pasco and Citrus counties. Since 1984, HPH Hospice has been committed to excellent service through compassionate care, accountability, respect, integrity and the goal of excelling through teamwork to maximize quality of life.

