ONE Championship Uses Brightcove To Stream Every Punch, Kick, Takedown, And Knockout On Its 'ONE Super App'

ONE Championship (ONE), one of Asia's largest global sports media properties, features a diverse array of content stacks, including live events, fight highlights, and reality television programming.

Since November 2020, ONE Championship's content has been streaming on the Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) - Get Report video platform through the ONE Super App, cutting the company's content management time in half and increasing video watch time by 300 percent.

The ONE Super App, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, features ONE TV, which now includes a Brightcove-powered customizable experience with thematic playlists that continuously roll out videos, in-app alerts, and the latest news.

Fans access the ONE Super App to immerse themselves in the world's greatest action across mixed martial arts, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and more.

"As our ONE Super App audience continues to scale globally, digital video will be indispensable to our long-term strategy," said Jonathan Wong, Head of Product at ONE Championship. "When seeking a platform partner, Brightcove stood out for its flexibility, scalability, and video quality, all of which are critical as we evolve. With Brightcove, we are confident we can continue to share stories that ignite the world with hope, strength, dreams, and inspiration."

The ONE Super App promotes fan engagement with athletes and fellow fans through mini-games and other interactions. Brightcove's analytics yield valuable insights from data on devices, destinations, geography, and content popularity, making it easy for ONE Championship to optimize its operations.

"With ONE and Brightcove, martial arts fans can keep the excitement going wherever they are in the world and whenever they have a moment to engage with athletes, peers, and federations," said Simon Naylor, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific, Brightcove. "We're committed to helping businesses like ONE Championship simply and cost-effectively monetize these experiences. We look forward to even more victories with our terrific new partner."

About ONE ChampionshipONE Championship (ONE) is the largest global sports media property in Asian history. Headquartered in Singapore, ONE is the world's largest martial arts organization, hosting bouts across all styles of martial arts such as mixed martial arts, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and more. ONE hosts the biggest sports entertainment events across Asia, featuring some of the world's best martial artists and World Champions on the largest global media broadcast in Asia. In addition to its digital platforms, ONE Championship broadcasts across 150+ countries with some of the largest global free-to-air and digital broadcasters, including Star Sports, Tencent, TV5, Astro, ClaroSports, Startimes, Fox Sports, Thairath TV, Turner Sports, Skynet, Mediacorp, Great Sports, Mediaset Italia, ProSiebenSat.1, Dubai Sports, and more.

About BrightcoveWhen video is done right, it can have a powerful and lasting effect. Hearts open. Minds change. Creativity thrives. Since 2004, Brightcove has been helping customers discover and experience the incredible power of video through its award-winning technology, empowering organizations in more than 70 countries across the globe to touch audiences in bold and innovative ways.

Brightcove achieves this by developing technologies once thought impossible, providing customer support without parallel or excuses, and leveraging the expertise and resources of a global infrastructure. Video is the world's most compelling, exciting medium. Visit www.brightcove.com for more information. Video That Means Business.™

