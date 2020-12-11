Ondas Holdings Inc. To Present At Oppenheimer 5G Summit On December 15

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets ("Ondas" or the "Company"), announced that it will be presenting online at the Oppenheimer...

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) , a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets ("Ondas" or the "Company"), announced that it will be presenting online at the Oppenheimer 5G Summit: The Revolution Begins on Tuesday, December 15 at 2:05 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the "News/Events" page of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.ondas.com. Following the presentation, a replay will be made available for viewers who were unable to watch live.

Ondas management will be available for one-on-one meetings at this event. Interested investors should contact Ondas Investor Relations at ir@ondas.com, or their representative at Oppenheimer, to secure a meeting time.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc., is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets. The Company's standards-based, multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications. These markets require reliable, secure broadband communications over large and diverse geographical areas, many of which are within challenging radio frequency environments. Customers use the Company's FullMAX technology to deploy their own private licensed broadband wireless networks. The Company also offers mission-critical entities the option of a managed network service. Ondas Networks' FullMAX technology supports IEEE 802.16s, the new worldwide standard for private licensed wide area industrial networks. For additional information, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Networks on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 13, 2020, in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 6, 2020, and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201211005075/en/