Onconova Therapeutics Announces Participation At Upcoming Virtual Events

NEWTOWN, Pa., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) - Get Report a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer, today announced that the Company plans to participate in several upcoming events:

Marcus Evans Healthcare Investment Webinar Participation on panel titled " Exploring ESG Investment Opportunities in Healthcare amidst COVID-19" on Thursday, September 10 at 1:00 PM ET

H.C. Wainwright 22 nd Annual Global Investment Conference Company presentation on Monday, September 14 at 1:30 PM ET Webcast information: https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/ontx/1639361

2 nd Annual RAS-Targeted Drug Development Conference Company presentation titled " Rigosertib as a Unique Small Molecule RAS Antagonist: Scientific & Clinical Studies" on Wednesday, September 16 at 11:30 AM ET and panel discussion at 12:50 PM ET



About Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. Using a proprietary chemistry platform, the Company has created a pipeline of targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Onconova's RAS pathway inhibitor, oral rigosertib, is currently in a Phase 1/2 investigator-initiated study (IIS) targeting patients with KRAS+ lung adenocarcinoma in combination with nivolumab. Preclinical work with rigosertib in COVID-19 is underway as well. Onconova is in preclinical development with its novel, proprietary, CDK4/6 + ARK5 inhibitor, ON 123300.

For more information, please visit https://www.onconova.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to Onconova expectations regarding its clinical development plans and patents. Onconova has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Although Onconova believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including the success and timing of Onconova's clinical trials and regulatory approval of protocols, Onconova's ability to continue as a going concern, the need for additional financing, our collaborations including the effective termination of the HanX license and securities purchase agreements and plans for partnering certain territories, and those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Onconova's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Onconova undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Press release contact information

Company Contact:

Avi OlerOnconova Therapeutics, Inc.267-759-3680 ir@onconova.ushttps://www.onconova.com/contact/

MediaDavid Schull, Russo Partners LLC: (212) 845-4271Nic Johnson, Russo Partners LLC: (212) 845-4242