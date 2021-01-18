Oncologist Herbert Loong Joins George Clinical Scientific Leadership

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbert Loong, MBBS, PDipMDPath, MRCP (UK), FRCP Edin, FHKCP, FHKAM (Medicine), an oncologist and clinical researcher based in Hong Kong, has joined the scientific leadership of George Clinical, a global scientifically-backed clinical research organization.

Dr. Loong holds conjoint appointments of Clinical Assistant Professor in the department of clinical oncology and Deputy Medical Director of the Phase 1 Clinical Trials Center of The Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is also the current and founding convenor of the Prince of Wales Hospital Adult Sarcoma Multidisciplinary Team.

"We are very pleased to have Herbert join the excellent scientific leadership we enjoy at George Clinical and extend our oncology coverage within Asia-Pacific," said Chief Medical Officer Maria Ali. "Herbert has an interest in not just growing a portfolio of clinical research in partnership with the industry but also in actively helping to develop further capacity for oncology research within the APAC region, a goal that is central to George Clinical's work in the region as well."

Loong obtained his medical degree from The University of Hong Kong and completed a fellowship in drug development at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre in Toronto, Canada with a special focus on experimental therapeutics. His clinical and research interests also include sarcoma medical oncology, thoracic oncology and health economics. Loong is a recipient of the European Cancer Congress Fellowship Grant (2013), the ASCO Annual Meeting Merit Award (2014), and the Hong Kong College of Physicians Young Investigators' Award (2014). Nominated by patients and their caregivers, he led the Lung Cancer Team at CUHK to be bestowed the IASLC Foundation Cancer Care Team Award in recognition for providing the best thoracic oncology care in " Asia & Rest of the World" in 2018.

"My overriding aim is to improve the treatment outcomes and prognoses of cancer patients, both individually and as a whole, through my interests in drug development, clinical trials and medical education," stated Loong.

About George ClinicalGeorge Clinical is a leading global clinical research organization founded in Asia-Pacific driven by scientific expertise and operational excellence. With 20 years of experience and more than 300 people managing 38 geographical locations throughout the USA, Asia-Pacific region and Europe, George Clinical provides the full range of clinical trial services to biopharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostic customers, for all trial phases, registration and post-marketing trials.

