OncoHost To Present Data On Predicting Host Response To Immunotherapy At The MAP 2020 Virtual Congress - ESMO

Presentation to Focus on Host Response to Newly Approved Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (ICIs) and How These Host Effects May Stratify Between Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Patients' Responsiveness to Immunotherapy.

BINYAMINA, Israel, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoHost, a global leader in host response profiling for improved personalized cancer therapy, announced today that Professor Yuval Shaked, co-founder and Chief Scientific Advisor at OncoHost, and Professor of Cell Biology and Cancer Science at the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, will deliver a presentation titled A Proteomics-Based Platform for Predicting Response to Immunotherapy and Personalizing Treatment Plans at the MAP 2020 Virtual Congress - ESMO this Friday, October 9 th at 17:20 PM CEST.

The presentation will show how through the analysis of host response profiles (i.e. the patient's reaction), oncologists may be able to harness this information to better predict clinical outcomes and suggest the ideal combination treatment with immunotherapy.

"Despite major clinical success, immunotherapy treatments have demonstrated efficacy in only a small proportion of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)," said Prof. Yuval Shaked. "OncoHost's studies have indicated that individual host response to anti-cancer treatment can generate pro-tumorigenic activities and support tumor re-growth and spread. It is therefore vital to analyze and earlier predict host response to treatment in order to improve outcomes and reduce unnecessary side effects experienced by so many patients."

Using machine learning (ML)-based analysis and algorithms to identify highly predictive cohort-based proteomic signatures in patients, personalized response prediction can be used to improve precision medicine in oncology. Personalized treatment plans can then be created through information based on cohort-based statistical analysis, personalized adaption and finally, translation to clinically relevant targets.

Prof. Shaked's presentation will include a real-life case study on whom a Host Response profile analysis was performed, and will be followed by a live Q&A.

MAP is the leading congress in precision medicine in oncology in Europe, established by key opinion leaders in the field. The name of the Congress was recently changed into Molecular Analysis for Precision Oncology to better reflect its aims of focusing on science, translational research, education and collaboration. This year's event will be held virtually on October 9-10.

OncoHost combines life-science research and advanced machine learning technology to develop personalized strategies to maximize the success of cancer therapy. Utilizing proprietary proteomic analysis, the company aims to understand patients' unique response to therapy and overcome one of the major obstacles in clinical oncology today - resistance to therapy. OncoHost's Host Response Profiling platform (PROphet) analyzes proteomic changes in blood samples to monitor the dynamics of biological processes induced by the patient (i.e., the host) in response to a given cancer therapy. This proteomic profile is highly predictive of individual patient outcome, thus enabling personalized treatment planning. PROphet also identifies potential drug targets, advancing the development of novel therapeutic strategies as well as rationally based combination therapies.

