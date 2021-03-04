Oncocyte Announces Agreement With MultiPlan Network, Expanding Patient Access To DetermaRx™

IRVINE, Calif., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, has signed an agreement with MultiPlan to participate in its networks. Through this agreement DetermaRx™ will now be available to those consumers with access to the PHCS and MultiPlan Network, MultiPlan's national primary and complementary networks, at a pre-negotiated price per test. With more than one million healthcare providers participating in these networks and 60 million health plan members having access to MultiPlan's services, this agreement significantly broadens the accessibility of Oncocyte's proprietary treatment stratification test that identifies lung cancer patients with early stage non-squamous NSCLC who may benefit from adjuvant chemotherapy.

"Our agreement with MultiPlan underscores the recognition by the healthcare community of the important role DetermaRx plays in identifying lung cancer patients who are at high risk of recurrence, and whose survival rates can greatly benefit from receiving timely treatment," said Padma Sundar, Chief Commercial Officer of Oncocyte. "MultiPlan's partnership with hundreds of healthcare payors, along with its vast group of providers and plan members, will enable significantly expanded access to DetermaRx."

About MultiPlanMultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients' needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, dental, government and property and casualty markets. For more information, visit multiplan.us.

About Oncocyte CorporationOncocyte is a molecular diagnostics company whose mission is to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum. The Company, through its proprietary tests and pharmaceutical services business, aims to help save lives and improve outcomes by accelerating and optimizing the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The Company's tests and services present multiple opportunities to advance cancer care while also driving revenue growth for the Company. Oncocyte recently launched DetermaRx™, a test that identifies early-stage lung cancer patients who are at high risk for cancer recurrence post-resection and predicts benefit from adjuvant chemotherapy. Oncocyte has also launched DetermaIO™, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies, as a research use only tool for pharmaceutical and academic clinical trials. To complement DetermaIO™, the company anticipates launching DetermaTx™, a test to assess mutational status of a tumor to help identify the appropriate targeted therapy, in the second half of 2021. The Company previously announced its planned acquisition of Chronix Biomedical Inc. and its TheraSure™ CNI Monitor test, and also plans to continue with the development of DetermaMx™ as the Company seeks to expand into the blood-based monitoring market. Oncocyte's pharmaceutical services provide pharmaceutical companies who are developing new cancer treatments a full suite of molecular testing services to support the drug development process.

DetermaRx, DetermaIO, DetermaMx, and DetermaTx are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation. Therasure is a trademark of Chronix Biomedical Inc.

