Onclave Expands Executive Team, Positions Company For Significant 2021 Growth

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Onclave Networks, Inc., a global cybersecurity leader committed to protecting networks from advanced cyberattacks and malware, announced new executive appointments to its team: Don Stroberg as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mike Seymour as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), and Scott Martin as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

These key additions come at a pivotal moment for Onclave as the company positions itself for increased growth in 2021.

In 2020, Onclave's Zero Trust solution was selected among industry leaders for risk assessment with the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, a unit of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) as a solution to provide better security to the telehealth remote patient monitoring ecosystem. Based on continued work championed by NIST, the latest and most comprehensive approach to mitigating risks associated with cyberattacks is "Zero Trust." The recommended Zero Trust framework is defined in the NIST's Special Publication 800-207 Zero Trust Architecture.

"Onclave's platform and alignment with NIST's new guidelines position us to offer the fastest, most secure path to establishing secure communications and a Zero Trust state," said Alan Wade, former Chief Information Officer of the Central Intelligence Agency and Intelligence Community, and a member of Onclave's Board of Directors.

Onclave is also working closely with Virginia's Center for Innovative Technology to develop an onsite Internet of Things (IoT) test bed to provide solutions to enable communities to safely operate a distributed network of loT sensors without fear of compromise or corruption. These key partnerships showcase Onclave's leadership and innovation in the IoT security market.

"With the boom of IoT and an exponentially increasing number of internet-connected devices, securing operational technology, as well as information technology, has become an imperative," said Wade. "Onclave secures operational technology -- elevators, HVAC systems, and life-saving medical devices -- and there is a rapidly increasing need for the security we can offer. Don, Mike, and Scott bring significant experience to our team and help prime us to scale."

Before joining the Onclave team as CEO, Stroberg served as the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development for Ligado Networks. At Ligado, he shaped the organization's growth strategy, leading an international team as the wireless industry moved toward 5G technologies and networks.

Stroberg's career has taken him from startups like Radius Networks, where he served as COO, to telecom giants like Clearwire Corporation, Sprint, and Nextel Communications. He has a bachelor's degree in Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering from the University of Illinois and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Seymour brings more than 25 years of experience with technology organizations and telecommunications companies to his role as CRO. Previously, he served as the vice president and general manager of HPE's North American Telco vertical. In this role, he was responsible for the strategy, technology direction, and all North American sales.

The majority of Seymour's career has focused on revenue expansion and business growth, all while building teams, defining go-to-market strategies, and serving on the Board of Directors of Wireless Communications Association International. He has a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Iowa.

Martin brings significant experience in emerging technology, wireless, IoT and consumer products to his position as CMO. Prior to joining the team, Martin was the CMO for Philips Lighting North America. He also led its consumer IoT business. Martin has also held marketing leadership roles at companies such as Sprint, Bose, Motorola, and Ingersoll Rand. He has his bachelor's degree in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology and a Master of Business Administration from Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University.

About Onclave Networks, Inc.

Based in the Washington, D.C., area, Onclave Networks, Inc. is a global cybersecurity leader that specializes in securing operational technology (OT/IoT) through private networks. Onclave provides the first true Zero Trust secure communications platform that protects both legacy and new operational technologies from cyberattacks and other types of unauthorized access. Onclave makes trusted secure communications a standard for all by providing the fastest path to a more secure, simplified, and cost-effective alternative to detection-only solutions.

Media Contact: Emily BurdeshawREQ for Onclave Networks, Inc.703-287-7819 onclave@req.co

Related Images

onclave-networks-inc.png Onclave Networks, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onclave-expands-executive-team-positions-company-for-significant-2021-growth-301216135.html

SOURCE Onclave Networks, Inc.