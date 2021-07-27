Once America's Original Boomtown, Beaumont Is Now Booming With New Businesses, Festivals, And Excitement

BEAUMONT, Texas, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While most businesses were stagnant and stuttering in 2020, Beaumont never took its foot off the gas.

BEAUMONT, Texas, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While most businesses were stagnant and stuttering in 2020, Beaumont never took its foot off the gas. And as one of America's original boomtowns, it should come as no surprise that we're experiencing a renewed renaissance of sorts.

Rural towns were having a moment in 2020, none moreso than Beaumont, Texas.

Promising to turn the tide on 2020 and welcome the new year with our "Bon Temps, Beaumont" campaign, we are pledging to create fun and memorable experiences for all and did that in a big way.

Here are some of the highlights:

We hosted Beaulympics, a free one-day extravaganza and Cajun Carnival featuring gator races, reptile yoga, food competitions, and a "Try" athalon. Over 7000 people attended, with 80+ organizations involved.

We brought the first-ever art popup to Beaumont at ArTaco Festival. Over 3500 people enjoyed tacos, beer, crafts, music, and sunshine while raising over $6k for our downtown museums.

We kicked off the Cajun Trail, a free foodie passport program to earn prizes for trying our native cuisine.

We launched Beaucycles, a new bike rental program.

We launched a geocaching tour, bringing the real-world scavenger hunt game to Southeast Texas .

. We expanded the free offerings at Cattail Marsh Wetlands Education Center with weekly van tours, kid's crafts, nature screenings, yoga, binocular, and disc golf rentals.

We expanded Restaurant Week from two weeks to a month and joined Houston's Black Restaurant Week.

We created our own beer with a contest for the can design chosen by the community.

And it's not just us. New businesses were opening left and right. We welcomed Pour09, the first rooftop bar to Southeast Texas. Lacuna Tequila bar brought delicious Paloma flights and citrus bubble cocktails. Not one but two Korean BBQ restaurants made their home here. Spindletop Cruisers, a glow-in-the-dark bike tour company, and watersports rentals provided new entertainment options. And new BBQ joints, Tex Mex, and plenty of Cajun spots joined the mix providing good eats and nightlife.

If you don't have this small Southeast Texas town on your radar, it's time to give it a fresh look.

About Visit Beaumont : On the border between Louisiana and the Lone Star State, Beaumont is a little bit Cajun, a lot Texan, and 100% unique for the South. Come explore the bayous, birding, and unique culinary landscape and see where the world was changed forever in one of America's original Boomtowns.

