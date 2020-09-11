ON24 Powers Revenue Growth For Today's Digital-first Business Resulting In A Record-Breaking Second Quarter

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's digital-first world, 91% of top-performing marketers agree that creating and delivering digital experiences is the most important factor for driving future revenue growth. 1 That's why in the second quarter of 2020, more companies than ever turned to ON24, the technology leader helping businesses drive real-time revenue growth through interactive, data-rich digital experiences.

Marketers across industries and functions are using ON24 experiences as their primary channel for driving demand and pipeline. As a result, ON24 completed another company record-breaking quarter of revenue growth, with the regions of EMEA and JPAC contributing significantly to the company's sales momentum. And, now that marketing is responsible for converting and engaging buyers across the entire revenue lifecycle, adoption of solutions across the ON24 Platform accelerated, with its newest products, ON24 Target and ON24 Engagement Hub, constituting 20% of the company's new business bookings.

"In 2020, digital is the way business gets done," says Sharat Sharan, CEO and Founder of ON24. "At ON24, we believe with the right strategy and technology, marketers have the power to architect live, always-on and personalized experiences that create actionable engagement and drive real-time revenue. This is the era of revenue marketing, and we're proud to be the platform to make that vision a reality."

The rapid rise of enterprise digital transformation has led to massive adoption and demand for ON24 digital experiences. In the first half of 2020, the number of live experiences held on the ON24 Platform increased at a triple-digit growth rate compared to the same time frame in 2019, resulting in an equal rise in the overall number of attendees, engagement minutes and data-driven interactions.

About ON24 ON24 is on a mission to transform the way businesses drive revenue and customer engagement through data-rich digital experiences. Powered by the ON24 Platform, marketers create and deliver live, always-on and personalized webinar, content and virtual event experiences to engage audiences in real-time, to generate powerful buying signals and to accelerate pipeline. With billions of engagement minutes created every year, ON24 is the network where enterprises engage prospects and customers at global scale. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has a wide international footprint serving the regions of North America, EMEA and JPAC. For more information, visit https://www.on24.com .

