ON24 Launches RevNEXT Marketplace For B2B Marketers To Digitally Discover Technologies To Accelerate The Funnel

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketers are increasingly responsible for not just generating leads, but driving true business impact. But, according to Deloitte, while 95% of marketers say revenue is the top growth metric defined by their organization, only 70% feel confident that they're prepared to impact revenue. 1

That's why ON24, a digital experience platform that enables businesses to turn engagement into revenue, created the RevNEXT Marketplace—a live, always-on virtual marketplace that curates the best technologies available to support marketing's impact on revenue. In the absence of in-person trade shows and conferences, the RevNEXT Marketplace will educate marketers about strategies and technologies to support their organizations' growth strategies. What's more, marketers can access the RevNEXT Marketplace on the ON24 Platform any time, from anywhere, and engage over an entire year with the technology companies as they evolve their strategies.

"For a long time, marketers were measured by the volume of MQLs they handed to sales," said Tessa Barron, VP of Marketing at ON24. "But now, we own the majority of the customer journey, and work hand in hand with sales as one revenue team. Just as our role has evolved, our technology stack must keep pace. That's why we created the RevNEXT Marketplace: to connect like-minded revenue marketers with the technology ecosystem they need to own revenue."

The RevNEXT Marketplace features virtual booths across different categories of technology, including content creation, customer engagement, orchestration, social listening and more. Virtual booths will feature the leading companies championing revenue marketing today, including Conversica, Sendoso, Ceros, NetLine, Bombora, Leandata, Integrate, Vidyard, 6sense, Drift, Demandbase, Rollworks and Allocadia. These companies all share the perspective that marketing teams must transform their strategies to focus on driving revenue growth and succeed in a digital-first world.

"Too often, B2B marketing is reduced to acronyms and superficial data points—at the expense of real conversations with real people," says Kate Adams, VP of Marketing at Drift. "At Drift, we're determined to reinstate the human element. We take a conversational approach to marketing and sales; no impersonal mass content, no marketing jargon, just real conversations with buyers that are ready to buy."

"With the rise of digital business, marketing and sales teams are more intertwined than ever," says Brandon Redlinger, Head of Demand Generation at Demandbase. "Marketers no longer just identify qualified leads, give them to sales and wash their hands of the process; they're involved at every stage of the funnel. Demandbase is built to empower the modern B2B marketer to effectively execute Account-Based Marketing end-to-end, offering support from finding which accounts are in-market, to engaging buyers using multi-channel orchestrated plays, to closing more business, to measuring ROI."

"Today's marketers face increased expectations to demonstrate impact and drive revenue—which means there's no time to chase down dead-end leads or craft unsuccessful mass email blasts," says Courtney Smith, Head of ABX at 6sense. "Armed with the right technology, marketers can become both more efficient and more effective—saving time and resources without sacrificing impact. 6sense empowers revenue marketers by identifying potential customers, helping marketers prioritize and engage, and measuring their impact."

"When prospects provide permissioned information, it's critical that marketers listen up and react," says David Fortino, Chief Strategy Officer at NetLine. "First-party data is the closest thing to a silver bullet the industry has to offer, allowing marketers to immediately foster a dialogue with prospective buyers that have intentionally expressed interest to engage. Contrast that against the scraping of 'signals' predicated on the surveillance of unknowing users and the difference is staggering. Quite simply, first-party data is rooted in the philosophy that marketers should be engaging with an actual person, the prospect, vs. following anonymous personas. At NetLine, we've built a comprehensive lead generation platform based on first-party data and buyer intent, empowering marketers to take a more targeted, strategic approach to accelerating dialogues with prospects and the development of pipeline."

To access RevNEXT Marketplace, please visit https://www.on24.com/revnext-marketplace/ . To sign up for RevNEXT Summit, please visit https://www.on24.com/revnext-summit/ .

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to transform the way businesses drive revenue and customer engagement through data-rich digital experiences. Powered by the ON24 Platform, marketers create and deliver live, always-on and personalized webinar, content and virtual event experiences to engage audiences in real-time, to generate powerful buying signals and to accelerate pipeline. With billions of engagement minutes created, ON24 is the network where enterprises engage prospects and customers at global scale. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has a wide international footprint serving the regions of North America, EMEA and JPAC. For more information, visit https://www.on24.com .

CONTACT: Caroline Cammarano, on24@launchsquad.com

1 CMOs and the spark to drive growth. Deloitte. May 2018.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/on24-launches-revnext-marketplace-for-b2b-marketers-to-digitally-discover-technologies-to-accelerate-the-funnel-301176610.html

SOURCE ON24, Inc.