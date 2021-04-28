ON24 Expands Platform With Breakout Rooms To Advance Digital-First Engagement

ON24 (ONTF) today introduced ON24 Breakouts, a new engagement and collaboration functionality in the ON24 Digital Experience Platform. ON24 Breakouts allow marketing and sales teams to connect with audiences in multiple ways during and after their customized and branded digital experiences, including one-to-one discussions, group meetings, and peer-to-peer networking. With availability first in ON24 Webcast Elite, ON24 is the only purpose-built digital experience platform for marketers delivering breakout room capabilities within a webinar experience. Now organizations can create deeper engagement opportunities in their digital events to convert their prospects into customers faster.

Typical video and online meeting applications lack flexibility to create customized branded events and generate limited engagement data. ON24 Breakouts enables companies to create a seamless experience between webinars and breakout rooms, showcase their brand, and capture rich engagement data to better understand audience interest and buying readiness.

Separate audiences into breakout rooms to keep multiple conversations going and ensure there's no dead end during a digital experience. Audiences can easily move between breakout rooms and live, simulive, or sim2live events. Capture audience data across all event breakouts, including who joined and how long they engaged, to deliver the next best action with potential customers.

With more opportunities to connect speakers, attendees, and sales in different two-way experiences during a webinar, marketing teams can drive engagement and higher prospect conversion in the following ways:

Bridge opportunities with sales right within a webinar experience - seamlessly move prospects to personalized, private conversations with sales teams for immediate follow-up and keep the customer journey going.

- seamlessly move prospects to personalized, private conversations with sales teams for immediate follow-up and keep the customer journey going. Provide networking opportunities for attendees, speakers, and sponsors - take audiences' digital experiences to the next level by connecting peers during virtual events or training sessions, for example.

- take audiences' digital experiences to the next level by connecting peers during virtual events or training sessions, for example. Drive deeper engagement with speakers and subject matter experts - let audiences interact with speakers and experts through live Q&As to create a unique brand experience and develop stronger connections.

"ON24 Breakouts furthers our vision to create the industry's most powerful, purpose-built digital experience platform for marketing and sales to accelerate the buyer journey," said Sharat Sharan, founder and CEO of ON24. "With two-way engagement built in the ON24 Digital Experience Platform, companies can move beyond standalone video and meeting tools to drive more high-value interactions during their branded digital experiences."

ON24 Breakouts is available now for early adopters and planned for availability in other ON24 digital experiences this summer. To learn how marketing and sales teams can connect with audiences in multiple ways during their customized and branded digital experiences using ON24 Breakouts, join us at The ON24 Experience virtual event on April 28, 2021. Register at ON24.com/Experience.

About ON24

ON24 provides a leading cloud-based digital experience platform that makes it easy to create, scale, and personalize engaging experiences to drive measurable business growth. Today, we are helping over 2,000 companies worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturing companies, convert millions of prospects to buyers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and always-on multimedia experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement, powered by AI, which enables businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 platform supports an average of 4 million professionals a month totaling over 2.5 billion engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

