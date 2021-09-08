ON24 Engagement Hub Brings Together Live Webinar Viewing And On-Demand Content

ON24 (ONTF) today introduced new capabilities for audiences to watch ON24 Webcast Elite live webinars directly in ON24 Engagement Hub, a central content destination to generate demand with prospects, engage customers, and drive partner enablement. ON24 Webcast Elite delivers live, simulive, and on-demand interactive webinars that drive customer engagement and provide rich first-person data to convert prospects into buyers. With live webinar viewing now available in ON24 Engagement Hub, companies can bring together all their live and on-demand experiences in one engaging, dynamic content hub that captures audience interest, buying readiness, and content performance across all digital engagement activities.

"ON24 Engagement Hub extends the life of our content and scales digital engagement globally," said Tom Ball, vice president of global demand generation at Emarsys. "The ability to connect audiences between live webinars and on-demand content will empower customers to self-guide their own journey and access all our best content in one place."

More B2B buyers prefer to do their own research online and most sales interactions between suppliers and buyers are increasingly happening in digital channels. This is creating an opportunity for marketers to provide a single destination for buyers to conveniently consume content and engage sales teams. ON24 Engagement Hub allows companies to connect audiences to their best live webinars, videos, and on-demand content in a central hub and drive further engagement.

Users can move seamlessly from live ON24 Webcast Elite webinars to different content experiences. Companies can capture the same first-person engagement data when customers and prospects view a live webinar in ON24 Engagement Hub, as well as measure program and content performance. And ON24's AI-based recommendation engine delivers additional content and personalized experiences based on an individual's needs and interests.

In addition to live webinar viewing, customers can drive engagement, content consumption, and conversion with the following new features in ON24 Engagement Hub:

An enhanced user experience - Favoriting and bookmarking allow users to save content that interests them, while content progress bars show what videos were started and where to resume from last watch. Audiences can easily navigate between content categories, see which webinars are live now, and quickly register for upcoming events with one click.

Favoriting and bookmarking allow users to save content that interests them, while content progress bars show what videos were started and where to resume from last watch. Audiences can easily navigate between content categories, see which webinars are live now, and quickly register for upcoming events with one click. Dynamic content powered by AI - Once a piece of content is viewed, the ON24 AI engine delivers a different personalized recommendation when a user returns to the hub. Marketing teams can automate or manually curate content to showcase in the hero section of the hub, call out current live experiences, and use a countdown clock to promote upcoming webinars.

Once a piece of content is viewed, the ON24 AI engine delivers a different personalized recommendation when a user returns to the hub. Marketing teams can automate or manually curate content to showcase in the hero section of the hub, call out current live experiences, and use a countdown clock to promote upcoming webinars. Predefined content categories - Improve scalability and searchability with out-of-the box categories that are preconfigured and ready to use. Define the timeframe for "Upcoming Events" and the hub automatically adds and removes the right webinars. Attendees can also find all their favorite content in their "My List" category.

"We're delivering on our vision to build the industry's most powerful marketing and sales platform to generate demand, enable partners, and convert prospects," said Sharat Sharan, founder and CEO of ON24. "Customers can now easily move audiences between their live webinars and content hubs to drive deeper engagement and accelerate the buyer journey."

ON24 Webcast Elite and ON24 Engagement Hub are part of the ON24 Digital Experience Platform, which also includes ON24 Virtual Conference, ON24 Breakouts, ON24 Target, ON24 Intelligence, and ON24 Connect. Companies can deliver digital experiences that create deep engagement, first-person data, and AI-driven personalization, as well as seamlessly integrate audience insights with marketing automation, CRM, and collaboration systems.

Live webinar viewing in ON24 Engagement Hub is available today, including the availability of ON24 Engagement Hub in Japanese. To learn how companies are bringing together all their best live and on-demand experiences in one engaging, dynamic content hub, visit ON24.com/always-on-engagement-hub.

About ON24

ON24 provides a leading cloud-based hybrid engagement platform that makes it easy to create, scale, and personalize engaging experiences to drive measurable business growth. Today, we are helping over 2,000 companies worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturing companies, convert millions of prospects to buyers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and always-on multimedia experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement, powered by AI, which enables businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 platform supports millions of professionals a month who are totaling billions of engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws. In some cases, such statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "convert," "believe," "plan," "future," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.

