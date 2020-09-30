ON24 Empowers Businesses To Turn Digital Engagement Into Revenue With Launch Of ON24 Conversion Tools

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to McKinsey, 96% of B2B sales teams have shifted to remote selling, and 79% of companies are likely to sustain these shifts for the next 12 or more months. 1 To succeed, businesses must innovate their marketing to drive digital engagement that's meaningful enough for sales to take action.

That's why today ON24, an engagement platform that enables businesses to turn digital experiences into revenue, launched ON24 Conversion Tools. This new category of interactions joins the 20+ ON24 Engagement Tools already available on the ON24 Platform. The first two tools give marketers the ability to drive audiences to "Book Meeting" and "Request Demo," creating a powerful source of real-time buying signals.

"Businesses today have embraced digital transformation, but somewhere along the way abandoned the power of human engagement," says Sharat Sharan, Founder, CEO and President of ON24. "Our mission at ON24 is to bring that engagement into the digital world, and turn it into actionable insights for a more intelligent and buyer-centric sales and marketing strategy. The launch of ON24 Conversion Tools builds on that vision, further strengthening our customers' ability to create digital experiences that captivate their audiences, accelerate the buying journey and simplify the path to revenue."

Backed by the ON24 Platform's analytics engine and robust set of third-party integrations, organizations can track the buying signals generated by ON24 Conversion Tools and seamlessly weave these insights into their marketing automation and CRM systems. Marketers can use the data to immediately understand the buying intent of their audience and enable their sales teams to prioritize and personalize lead follow-up. By tracking and benchmarking the average conversion rates of high-intent offers, ON24 provides marketers critical tools to help build a more predictable pipeline engine that forecasts the meetings and demos generated by their digital experiences.

The addition of ON24 Conversion Tools builds on the company's track record of empowering marketers with real-time, actionable data. The ON24 Platform also features a robust set of Engagement Tools like surveys, Q&A, resource links and poll functionality to track audience engagement and help marketers better understand audience interests and qualify leads. Today, the ON24 Platform engages millions of professionals per month and has enabled billions of engagement minutes this year.

