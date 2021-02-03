ON24 Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 8,560,930 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $50.

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 8,560,930 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $50.00 per share.

ON24 is offering 6,315,789 shares of common stock and certain selling stockholders are offering 2,245,141 shares of common stock. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,284,139 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts. ON24 will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 under the ticker symbol "ONTF." The offering is expected to close on February 5, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and KeyBanc Capital Markets are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Baird, Canaccord Genuity, Needham & Company, Piper Sandler and William Blair are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering of these securities is being be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, or by e-mail at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by emailing prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or KeyBanc Capital Markets, Attn: Prospectus Delivery Department, 127 Public Square, 4th Floor, Cleveland, Ohio 44114, via telephone: 1-800-859-1783.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 2, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About ON24

ON24 provides a leading, cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar experiences, virtual event experiences and multimedia content experiences. The ON24 platform's portfolio of interactive, personalized and content-rich digital experience products creates and captures actionable, real-time data at scale from millions of professionals every month to provide businesses with buying signals and behavioral insights to efficiently convert prospects into customers.

