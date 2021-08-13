ON24 ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating ON24, Inc. On Behalf Of ON24 Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against ON24, Inc. ("ON24" or the "Company") (ONTF) on behalf of ON24 stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether ON24 has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On or about February 3, 2021, ON24 sold about 8.6 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO") at $50 a share, raising nearly $430 million in new capital. Since the IPO, the stock has plummeted.

On Wednesday, August 11, 2021, ON24 released its second quarter ended June 30, 2021, financial results and full-year guidance that missed analyst estimates. Net loss was $2.5 million, or $(0.05) per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.3 million, or $0.14 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020. According to analysts at Robert Baird & Co., ONTF's strong revenue growth was offset by higher-than-expected churn among small and mid-sized businesses.

On this news, ON24's stock price fell $10.00 per share, to close at $22.31 per share on August 11, 2021.

