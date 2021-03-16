On Track Innovations Ltd. To Release Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Financial Results And Host A Conference Call On Tuesday, March 30th At 9am ET

YOKNEAM, Israel, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Track Innovations Ltd. ( OTI) (OTCQX: OTIVF), a global provider of near field communication (NFC) and cashless payment solutions, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year...

YOKNEAM, Israel, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Track Innovations Ltd. ( OTI) (OTCQX: OTIVF), a global provider of near field communication (NFC) and cashless payment solutions, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 before market opens on Tuesday, March 30 th, 2021.

Management will host an investor conference call at 9:00am ET on March 30 th, 2021, to discuss OTI's fourth quarter & full year 2020 financial results and provide a corporate update. The call will conclude with a live Q&A session.

Investors and analysts may also submit questions they would like OTI to address on the call. Questions should be submitted by 4pm ET, Friday March 26 to oti_questions@gkir.com to ensure they are addressed on the call.

To participate, please use the following information:

Q4 2020 Conference Call and WebcastDate: Tuesday, March 30, 2021Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time ( 6:00 am Pacific Time)U.S. Toll Free Dial-in: 1-888-668-9141International Dial-in: +972-3-918-0609Webcast: http://veidan-stream.com/otiq4-2020.html

Please dial in a few minutes before the start of the call and request to join the "On Track Innovations Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call" to ensure timely participation.

The replay of the conference call will be available via the investor relations section of the company's website.

About On Track Innovations Ltd

On Track Innovations (OTI) is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and sale of secure cashless payment solutions using contactless NFC technology. OTI's field-proven innovations have been deployed around the world to address cashless payment, automated retail and petroleum markets. OTI distributes and supports its solutions through a global network of regional offices and alliances. For more information, visit www.otiglobal.com.

OTI Investor Relations Contact: Ehud Helft GK Investor and Public Relations+1 646 201 9246 OTI@gkir.com

