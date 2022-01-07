On To Participate In Fireside Chat At The 2022 ICR Conference

Swiss performance sportswear brand On (NYSE: ONON) announced today that the Company will participate in the 2022 ICR Conference.

The Company's management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 10:00 am US Eastern Time (4:00 pm CET on January 11, 2022). A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Company's investor relations website and under the following Link.

Following the conclusion of the fireside chat, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

About On

On was born in the Swiss Alps with one goal: to revolutionize the sensation of running by empowering all to run on clouds. Eleven years after market launch, On delivers industry-disrupting innovation in premium footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. Fueled by customer-recommendation, On's award-winning CloudTec® innovation, purposeful design and groundbreaking strides in sportswear's circular economy have attracted a fast-growing global fanbase — inspiring humans to explore, discover and dream on.

On is present in more than 60 countries globally and engages with a digital community on www.on-running.com.

