ON Semiconductor To Host Financial Analyst Day

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON), will host its Financial Analyst Day on Aug. 5, 2021. The event will feature presentations on the company's strategy, direction, and financial outlook.

Attendance for this event is by invitation only. Invitations and additional information will be sent out prior to the event.

ON Semiconductor will provide a real-time webcast of the event on Aug. 5, 2021 on the investors page of its website at http://www.onsemi.com.

The webcast replay will be available at this site following the live broadcast and will continue to be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation. A copy of the presentation materials will be posted to the investors page of http://www.onsemi.com prior to start of the event.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company's products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

