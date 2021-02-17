ON Semiconductor Announces New 650V Silicon Carbide MOSFETs

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, has announced a new range of silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFET devices for demanding applications where power density, efficiency and reliability are key considerations.

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, has announced a new range of silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFET devices for demanding applications where power density, efficiency and reliability are key considerations. By replacing existing silicon switching technologies with the new SiC devices, designers will achieve significantly better performance in applications such as electric vehicles (EV) on-board chargers (OBC), solar inverters, server power supply units (PSU), telecoms and uninterruptible power supplies (UPS).

ON Semiconductor's new automotive AECQ101 and industrial grade qualified 650 volt (V) SiC MOSFETs are based upon a new wide bandgap material that provides superior switching performance and improved thermals when compared to silicon. This results in improved efficiency at the system level, enhanced power density, reduced electromagnetic interference (EMI) and reduced system size and weight.

The new generation of SiC MOSFETs employ a novel active cell design combined with advanced thin wafer technology enabling best in class figure of merit Rsp (Rdson*area) for 650 V breakdown voltage. The NVBG015N065SC1, NTBG015N065SC1, NVH4L015N065SC1 and NTH4L015N065SC1 have the lowest Rdson (12 mOhm) in the market in D2PAK7L and To247 packages. This technology is also optimized around energy loss figure of merits, optimizing performance in automotive and industrial applications. An internal gate resistor (Rg) allows more flexibility to designers eliminating the need to slow down devices artificially with external gate resistors. Higher surge, avalanche capability and short circuit robustness all contribute to enhanced ruggedness that delivers higher reliability and longer device lifetimes.

Commenting on the new releases, Asif Jakwani, senior vice president of the Advanced Power Division at ON Semiconductor, said: "In modern power applications such as on-board chargers (OBC) for EV and other applications including renewable energy, enterprise computing and telecom, efficiency, reliability and power density are constant challenges for designers. These new SiC MOSFETs significantly improve performance over the equivalent silicon switching technologies, allowing engineers to meet these challenging design goals. The enhanced performance delivers lower losses that enhance efficiency and reduce thermal management needs as well as reducing EMI. The end result of using these new SiC MOSFETs is a smaller, lighter, more efficient and more reliable power solution."

The new devices are all surface mount and available in industry standard package types including TO247 and D2PAK.

Additional resources & documents:Landing page: Wide Bandgap Solutions Product page: 650 V SiC MOSFETs

