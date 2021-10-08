On November 2nd, Detroiters Can Vote Yes On Proposal E To Decriminalize Plant Based Medicine

DETROIT, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Michigan law, cannabis, psilocybin and other plant based medicines are currently listed as schedule 1 controlled substances. That means you can be arrested and face massive fines and extensive jail time for possession of these natural plants. This November, Detroiters have an opportunity to make a change that affect everyone by voting yes for Proposal E.

The People For Healthy Choices, a community based advocacy group is committed to educating voters about the impact Proposal E has on everyone in our city. For decades our communities suffered at the hands of misguided drug laws and harsh prison sentencing that results in disproportionate prison population. In fact, the schedule 1 designation for plant based substances originally thought to be a gateway to stronger drugs, has only proven to be a gateway to our criminal justice system. Nearly 80 percent of people in federal prison and 60 percent of people in state prison for drug offense are Black or Latino.

The current laws are also contrary to research showing that plant based medicine offers incredible relief for sufferers of anxiety, depression, PTSD, and many other forms of mental health issues. Plant medicines have been used for healing purposes by indigenous cultures for thousands of years, and there is mounting evidence that shows their ability to integrate with modern addiction therapy.

Death by opioid addiction is on the rise in our country. Studies show the 3 waves of opioid overdose deaths are attributed to the following: 1) prescription opioids like Oxycontin and Vicodin, 2) Heroin, 3) synthetic opioids, like fentanyl which are now combined with cocaine.

Psychedelic plant medicines have been used for healing purposes by indigenous cultures for thousands of years, and there is mounting evidence that shows their ability to integrate with modern addiction therapy. Plants like psilocybin, ayahuasca, and particularly ibogaine, have demonstrated unprecedented results for those who use them as a tool on their recovery journey. In fact, the studies have been so promising that the FDA has granted breakthrough therapy designation for psilocybin. That means they put the therapy on a faster track for development and approval.

Currently, there are over 1200 similar cannabis psychedelic and drug policy bills in state legislature and Congress throughout the country. Our laws make it hard for people stay out of jail, heal from addictions and improve mental illness in a natural way. The "People For Healthy Choices," a local advocacy group is asking Detroit Voter's to take a stand and Vote Yes for Proposal E to decriminalize plant based medicine. Voting yes to proposal E makes it easy heal and decriminalize plant based medicine. On November 2 nd, Vote yes for Proposal E, makes it easy!

