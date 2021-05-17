On Lok Announces Appointment Of New Chief Financial Officer, Kanwar Singh

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Lok has announced the appointment of Kanwar Singh as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Singh will succeed Gary Campanella, who has been with the organization for five years and will retire at the end of June.

As CFO, Singh will oversee the organization's finances and property portfolio, across On Lok's programs and services, including: On Lok PACE, On Lok 30th Street Senior Center and On Lok's Mission Nutrition program.

"Kanwar is an accomplished executive with significant experience managing the fiduciary responsibilities of health systems and organizations serving at risk population groups and communities. We're pleased to have Kanwar join the executive leadership team and look forward to his contributions supporting On Lok's strategic priorities and future growth. We wish Gary a very happy retirement and are appreciative of his many contributions during his time at On Lok," said Grace Li, CEO of On Lok.

Singh brings more than 25 years of healthcare executive and management experience to On Lok. He was previously CFO at LifeLong Medical Care in Berkeley, a role he served in for seven years, and prior, CFO at Seneca Centers, Thunder Road (a Sutter Health affiliate). Singh also worked with Axis Community Health and the San Francisco Department of Public Health, where he created and managed nearly $500 million in budget for the city's community programs.

"I have always found senior care to be one of the most deserved areas of healthcare, and the Program of All-Inclusive Care (PACE) model, fascinating," said Mr. Singh. "Having navigated outpatient settings in fee for service settings, I wanted to be involved with an organization focused on delivering outcomes-based senior care. There is no organization better at carrying out this mission than On Lok, the founders of the PACE model."

Singh is an active board member for the Center for Independent Living (CIL) and the San Pablo Economic Development Corporation, and an accomplished speaker, presenting at various regional and statewide healthcare industry events, including the California Primary Care Association CFO Conference, Alameda Health Consortium, and Western CFO Network Conference. In 2008, he was a recipient of the San Francisco Department of Public Health's "Public Health Hero Award."

Singh has a Bachelor of Economics and MBA with a concentration in Finance. He also attended the Clinical Leadership Institute (CLI) Executive Excellence Program at UCLA.

About On LokOn Lok is a nonprofit organization that empowers older adults to age with dignity and independence. With 50 years of experience, On Lok is a trusted resource in San Francisco, Santa Clara County, and the Tri-City area of Alameda County. On Lok founded and still operates the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), which allows eligible seniors to live at home for as long as possible by providing comprehensive medical care and social services. On Lok 30th Street Senior Center, the largest multipurpose senior center in San Francisco, provides a second home, health programs, activities, and case management services to active seniors. The On Lok Mission Nutrition Program provides more than 250,000 meals annually to seniors through its dining locations and meal delivery program. For more information, please visit www.onlok.org.

