On June 5, 2021, At 7 PM, George Floyd Anniversary Memorial On The Show About Stuff...The Stephen Davis Show

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephen Davis and New England Broadband, Inc are happy to announce each and every Saturday evening The Show About Stuff...The Stephen Davis Show, on Dallas/Ft Worth Channel 49TV ( http://channel49tv.com), will air on every viewers' computer, cell phone and/or tablet in each time zone at 7 p.m. This week, on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 7 p.m., it air a special episode: The George Floyd Anniversary Memorial Show. The guests will include Selwyn Jones, entrepreneur and uncle of George Floyd; singer/song writer and recently retired ReEntry Bureau Chief, Brooklyn District Attorney's Office; Broadway sound designer, composer, playwright and retired 20+ years police officer David Wright; and an award-winning international film festival music video written and produced by Mr. Owens, which closes the program.

Mr. Davis says, "I wanted to produced and host a special episode that gracefully honored the anniversary of Mr. Floyd's death and recognized how the sacrifice of Mr. Floyd's death contributed to the worldwide, ongoing discussions about race relations, police brutality and the continued fight for equality and justice. It was an honor to share this discussion with my guests, especially George Floyd's uncle, Selwyn Jones. It is a heart-wrenching, yet funny, inspirational episode. It is a must-see program. And much thanks to Mr. Owen for allowing us to air his wonderful and powerful award-winning music video."

Tune in every week on Saturdays at 7 p.m. on Dallas/Ft. Worth Channel 49 TV.

The Show About Stuff...The Stephen Davis Show

