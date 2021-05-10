On June 12, Canadian Cancer Society Relay For Life Brings Together National Community Of People Committed To Changing The Future Of Cancer

Reimagined virtual experience will be broadcast nationwide for the first time on YES TV to unite Canadians as a force-for-life in the face cancer TORONTO, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - For over 20 years, Relay For Life supporters have helped the Canadian Cancer...

TORONTO, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - For over 20 years, Relay For Life supporters have helped the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) bring hope to people affected by cancer in communities across the country. Relay For Life is more than a fundraiser — it's a global movement that unites communities to celebrate people with cancer and remember those we've lost to the disease. This year's Relay For Life will unite Canadians on Saturday, June 12 at 8 PM EST. Our livestreamed opening ceremonies will be broadcast on Facebook, YouTube and YES TV stations across the country.

Our reimagined Relay For Life will include all the signature components of our in-person events including an opening ceremony with inspirational stories, performances from Canadian musicians Tyler Shaw, Alli Walker and Matt Dusk, a luminary celebration that pays tribute to those we love and have loved, and more. We invite all Canadians to join us in spreading our message of hope and proving that life is bigger than cancer.

"It's been a difficult year, especially for those in our community affected by cancer. That's why, on June 12, we're bringing together a national community of people committed to changing the future of cancer," says Andrea Seale, CEO, Canadian Cancer Society. "Even though we're physically apart again this year, we want to remind Canadians that whether they Relay in a park, or in their living room, we all Relay together. Because community is a feeling you get on the inside, as much as it is being connected on the outside."

The nearly 1 in 2 Canadians expected to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime need your support now more than ever. Signing up for Relay For Life and fundraising is the most impactful way you can improve the quality of life of people affected by all cancers and bring them hope. Funds raised help support innovative cancer research, shape health policies and provide a national support system for people affected by cancer.

Join our Relay For Life community on June 12, 2021 to show your support for everyone you love who's been affected by cancer. Register today at relayforlife.ca or donate to the Canadian Cancer Society Relay For Life in your community.

About the Canadian Cancer SocietyThe Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is the only national charity that supports Canadians with all cancers in communities across the country. No other organization does what we do; we are the voice for Canadians who care about cancer. We fund groundbreaking research, provide a support system for all those affected by cancer and shape health policies to prevent cancer and support those living with the disease.

