On Giving Tuesday, Versiti Blood Centers Seeks Life-saving Blood Donations

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- December 1 is Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving that celebrates generosity and community impact. Instead of monetary donations, Versiti Blood Centers is asking community members to commit to giving a donation of blood.

"The need for blood never ends, and it is a critical need," says Dr. Dan Waxman, vice president of transfusion medicine and senior medical officer at Versiti. "Now more than ever, Versiti Blood Centers needs people to step forward for their community and save a life by donating blood. In a year like 2020, when so much feels out of our control, the selfless act of blood donation lets you make a life-saving gift for free."

Every two seconds, someone needs life-saving blood to survive. While medical technology has provided many life-saving discoveries over the years, there still is no substitute for blood, making it essential to hospitals every day of the year.

One donation of blood takes less than an hour and can help save up to three lives. Although blood is typically used by a patient within 24 to 48 hours of being donated, it can be safely stored for 42 days until it's needed.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be in place, including social distancing and mandatory masks. COVID-19 antibody tests are being performed on all donations as part of Versiti's standard testing. The test will inform the donor if they have antibodies reflective of a prior COVID-19 infection.

On December 1, Giving Tuesday, the public is asked to visit https://www.versiti.org/give to commit to making a blood donation during this holiday season.

About VersitiVersiti, a national leader in blood health innovation, was formed with the mission to improve the health of patients and enable the success of our healthcare partners nationally. We provide innovative, value added solutions in the fields of transfusion medicine, transplantation, and blood-related diseases to meet the needs of each of our customers. The collective efforts across Versiti result in improved patient outcomes, expanded access to care, and cost efficiencies for healthcare systems nationwide. For more information, visit versiti.org.

