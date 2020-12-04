On Give Miami Day, Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen Donates $25k To Feeding South Florida

MIAMI, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of an ongoing effort to help South Florida communities, Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen made a donation of $25k to Feeding South Florida on Give Miami Day, presented by The Miami Foundation.

MIAMI, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of an ongoing effort to help South Florida communities, Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen made a donation of $25k to Feeding South Florida on Give Miami Day, presented by The Miami Foundation. This substantial donation will go toward combating hunger in Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, and Broward counties by stocking food banks that service this tri-county area's disadvantaged communities and providing 450,000 meals to South Florida families.

Every year, The Miami Foundation presents Give Miami Day to inspire locals to become philanthropists for a 24-hour period. During a genuinely unprecedented year in which the COVID-19 (or coronavirus) pandemic has negatively impacted myriad Americans, Give Miami Day was more crucial than ever before. Thus, the event took to a virtual stage, showcasing local nonprofits while adhering to public health safety regulations. Every donation made during this 24-hour event was matched.

The $25k donation to Feeding South Florida, a local nonprofit food bank, bought 450,000 meals for those in need. This most recent Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen's donation comes in addition to the firm's recent donation of $25k to Feeding South Florida earlier this year. Overall, Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen has purchased 675,000 meals for South Florida families in 2020 alone.

In April, the firm also donated meals to more than 30 fire stations, police departments, and emergency (ER) departments in South Florida, as well as donated 2,000 face masks to Baptist Health and Cleveland Clinic Florida hospitals to protect their frontline workers who put their lives at risk every day to fight the coronavirus.

Time and again, Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen has stepped forward to help its community. Considering that the firm was founded to advocate for injured individuals in South Florida, their attorneys' passion for giving back to their community comes as no surprise. If you are seeking award-winning legal help, visit Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen online at grossmanroth.com.

