OMRON Healthcare Issues Reminder To Encourage Management Of Respiratory Health Conditions

OMRON's expanded range of prescription-grade nebulizers are compact, quiet and portable providing asthma and COPD-sufferers greater ease of use for managing asthma and COPD

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A hotter than average 1 summer has factored into more severe 2 ragweed allergy conditions which, combined with poor air quality caused by the vast and tragic West Coast wildfires, has asthma sufferers across the country feeling the impact of a harsh fall season. For many, these issues are compounded by the ongoing pandemic, with moderate to severe asthma and COPD patients at a possible increased risk of complications with COVID-19. OMRON Healthcare, Inc. is issuing a respiratory reminder for those suffering from asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and encouraging them to take preventative action to manage their respiratory health.

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) identify moderate to severe asthma as an underlying health condition that can factor into COVID-19 complications. According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, more than 26 million Americans have asthma, and the prevalence of this condition is highest among children 3.

"Anyone who has ever had trouble breathing knows how scary it can be to fight for a breath. Air quality issues and ragweed this autumn are raising respiratory ailment risks. Management of underlying health conditions like asthma and COPD take on even greater urgency in the COVID-19 era, and OMRON is working to help people be more proactive in their respiratory health," said Lindsay Hilbelink, senior product marketing manager for the OMRON respiratory product line.

"I have asthma, and as a parent, I know what it's like to worry about my kids struggling with breathing issues," said Hilbelink. "Teaching our kids to manage their asthma is important and can build healthier habits for life."

Hilbelink said OMRON is expanding its range of prescription-grade respiratory care products with the launch of the new CompAir® Compressor Nebulizer, designed specifically for kids. OMRON's quiet, compact nebulizers make it easier to make sure kids are getting the medication they need, and they can be comfortable using this compact technology."

Similar to an inhaler, nebulizers are medical tools that administer medication directly to the lungs. Nebulizers deliver medication in the form of a mist, allowing children with asthma to find easy relief from their symptoms 4.

The new OMRON CompAir Compressor Nebulizer for Kids features a kid-friendly design with an animal character adorning the front of the device. The CompAir Compressor Nebulizer for kids is OMRON's lightest tabletop compressor nebulizer model and it produces only 45 decibels of sound while in use—equivalent to the sound level of a quiet library.

OMRON offers a full range of nebulizers that deliver prescription-grade treatment for adults and children managing chronic respiratory conditions, including the MicroAir® Mesh Nebulizer and the CompAir Compressor Nebulizer for adults and children. The OMRON MicroAir Mesh Nebulizer offers virtually silent operation in a compact, handheld design that can be inhaled in any position and taken on-the-go.

"Nebulizers are available by prescription from your doctor or your child's pediatrician. Request access to prescription-grade nebulizers and tools to manage asthma and COPD. An informed patient is the best patient and I recommend researching which tools are right for you and your kids on the OMRON website," said Hilbelink.

"If a nebulizer can help you and your child manage their condition, it can be an important and helpful tool to build into your treatment routine," said Hilbelink.

The full range of OMRON nebulizers, including the new CompAir Compressor Nebulizer for Kids, are now available at most pharmacies and at JustNebulizers.com.

About OMRON Healthcare, Inc.

OMRON Healthcare, Inc., is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of personal heart health and wellness products. Its market-leading products include a full-range of home blood pressure monitors, respiratory care products and TENS devices. Since OMRON invented its first blood pressure monitors more than 40 years ago, the company has been passionate about empowering people to take charge of their health at home through precise technology. OMRON is the number one doctor and pharmacist recommended brand of blood pressure monitors for home use. The company's mission is Going for Zero, the elimination of heart attacks and strokes. For more information, visit OmronHealthcare.com.

_____________________________ 1 National Centers for Environmental Information: https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/sotc/national/202007 2 Accuweather: https://www.accuweather.com/en/health-wellness/accuweathers-2020-spring-allergy-forecast-for-us/689938 3 American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology: https://acaai.org/news/facts-statistics/asthma 4 WebMD: https://www.webmd.com/asthma/qa/what-is-a-nebulizer

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omron-healthcare-issues-reminder-to-encourage-management-of-respiratory-health-conditions-301146869.html

SOURCE OMRON Healthcare, Inc.