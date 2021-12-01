OMRON Announces V440-F Series Ultra-compact, High-resolution, Networked Code Reader

KYOTO, Japan, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OMRON Corporation based in Kyoto, Japan, announced the release in December of its new V440-F Series Code Reader. Providing best-in-class accuracy (*1), the V440-F Series can read very small codes that accelerate adoption of IoT at manufacturing sites. A sophisticated production traceability (*2) system can be established, leading to visualization, analysis, and improvement of products and the entire production process. This helps enhance quality control and equipment effectiveness.

V440-F Series Code Reader reads codes on PCBs: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102197/202111243888/_prw_PI4lg_jbjngqIl.jpg

Manufacturers have used product traceability for counterfeit prevention and recall tracking. In recent years, social interest in safety and security has been increasingly growing. Today's trend is to boost productivity and quality by tracking a history of production processes through IoT and utilizing it for manufacturing site improvement. In the automotive and electronic component industries, where particularly high reliability is required, parts are becoming smaller and smaller, and some parts are too small to distinguish with the human eye. There is a rising need for integrated management of even such small parts from the arrival of materials through the manufacturing process to the shipment of products. One of common approaches to traceability is to mark very small 2D codes on parts and manage individual identification information recorded in these codes. However, this requires not only high-accuracy code reading capabilities allowing the recognition of minute 2D codes, but also the deployment of an advanced vision system by skilled engineers and associated investment in integration and commissioning time.

Example of a 2D code on a very small part: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202111243888-O2-ctXhB0Sh

To address these issues, OMRON has developed the V440-F Series that provides both the highest accuracy in its class, as well as compactness and configuration flexibility by combining advanced code reader technology from OMRON MICROSCAN SYSTEMS (*3) and image capture technology from OMRON SENTECH (*3). The V440-F Series can recognize very small codes and other difficult-to-read 2D codes with simple setup through a web browser and offers connectivity to factory networks through a POE (Power-Over-Ethernet) connection. The V440-F Series' imaging flexibility is also an advantage when 2D codes need to be read at a long distance, across a wide area or on parts moving at high speed. OMRON offers traceability systems that integrate the V440-F Series and the industry's most advanced industrial automation devices for capture of 4M (*4) information, which is essential for quality control at production sites, in addition to conventional item-level product traceability.

Such advanced traceability systems can improve quality and productivity by linking individual parts with manufacturing process data and leveraging such information for process optimization and control.

4M data managed at a manufacturing site: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102197/202111243888/_prw_PI3fl_jJE07N98.jpg

OMRON set forth a strategic concept called "innovative-Automation" consisting of three innovations or "i's" -- "integrated" (control evolution), "intelligent" (development of intelligence by ICT), and "interactive" (new harmonization between people and machines). By offering traceability solutions leveraging IoT technology through the V440-F Series, OMRON will address facilitating the construction of traceability solutions for data management, inspection, and transportation. OMRON accelerates the creation of an "intelligent" manufacturing site -- key to the realization of "innovative-Automation" -- together with its client companies.

ExhibitionV440-F Series Code Reader: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102197/202111243888/_prw_PI1fl_TOPZ390F.jpg

OMRON will showcase the V440-F Series at an OMRON booth in IIFES 2022 to be held at Tokyo Big Sight from January 26 to 28, 2022.Exhibition: IIFES 2022Dates: From Wednesday, January 26 to Friday, January 28, 2022Venue: Tokyo Big SightBooth number: West Hall, Booth No.1-01

Features

Reliable detection of very small codes: 5 Megapixel, global shutter imager

Ultra-compact for easy integration into manufacturing equipment: 40 mm (W) x 30 mm (H) x 61 mm (D excluding connector and lens)

Full optics configuration flexibility: C-Mount lens interface

Single cable industrial network connectivity via PoE (IEEE 802.af)

Easy setup: Web Browser-based graphical User Interface (WebLink)

Notes:

(*1) Highest accuracy in its class: Based on OMRON investigation in November 2021.

(*2) Traceability: Manufacturers, suppliers, and vendors in every process from procurement of raw materials and parts through to processing, assembly, distribution, and sales are recoded in a 2D code to track the history. https://automation.omron.com/en/us/solutions/traceability/

(*3) Both OMRON MICROSCAN SYSTEMS and OMRON SENTECH joined the OMRON group in 2017.

(*4) 4M: Acronym for "Man," "Machine," "Material," and "Method" which are the four key elements of improving product quality control and optimizing production lines.

