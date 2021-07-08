Omplix Reports Significant Rise In Client Registration And Activity

LONDON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for online cryptocurrency trading services grows around the globe, Omplix, one of the top names in the sector , has recently reported a dramatic rise in enrollment figures.

LONDON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for online cryptocurrency trading services grows around the globe, Omplix, one of the top names in the sector , has recently reported a dramatic rise in enrollment figures. As a result, according to the company's spokesperson, the brand is significantly enhancing its staff of account managers, analysts and support representatives.

"We're not taking this step because we are short on professional staff right now," said the spokesperson. "Quite the opposite, our top-notch professionals are reputed for giving the highest standard of service in the industry. We are taking this step as a means of preparation for the future, since we expect a continuation in growth of our client base. Our philosophy has always been to be prepared for tomorrow's trading reality instead of trying to suit ourselves to what is already happening, and we believe that is what has credited us with the trust we are currently receiving from our users."

It all starts with the human factor

Alongside the rise in client registration, Omplix is also reporting enhanced trader activity on its platform and website in recent months. This can be accredited to the rise in popularity of crypto instruments, but also to the high level of security and speed that the brand provides its traders. With that in mind, technology alone is not what's behind this reported success, as the service granted by the brand's employees plays a key role here as well.

"Machines and algorithms alone cannot explain why so many people have decided to put their trust in us," added the spokesperson. "I would like to take this opportunity to personally praise every one of our hard-working staff members for their commitment and dedication. I would also like to inform our clients that this high standard of employees will continue to lead us in the process of this recruitment we are undergoing."

About Omplix

Founded by a group of expert brokers from the cryptocurrency field, Omplix has already managed to base its status as a leading brand in today's online trading environment. The brand's unique platform combines speed and security, making it ideal for trading from any type of device and any geographic location. Full service is granted on a 24 hour basis through multiple communication channels, including an online chat with a company representative.

