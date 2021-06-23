OMNY Health Launches Massive Integrated Dermatology Data Repository And Research Network To Advance Life-changing Innovations For Patients Suffering From Skin-related Conditions

ATLANTA, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNY Health (OMNY Inc.) is pleased to announce it has partnered with the nation's leading community-based dermatology practices to create a first-of-a-kind integrated, normalized, de-identified electronic health...

ATLANTA, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNY Health (OMNY Inc.) is pleased to announce it has partnered with the nation's leading community-based dermatology practices to create a first-of-a-kind integrated, normalized, de-identified electronic health record (EHR) data repository for dermatological research.

The assembled longitudinal data represents care delivered over the past five years by over 1,000 dermatologic providers in more than 30 states, across more than 7.5 million unique patients. OMNY Health works with providers to integrate and standardize their siloed disparate EHR data, enabling the delivery of de-identified data into research-ready subscriptions for Life Sciences organizations, while also delivering insights based on the normalized data back to the data contributors.

At the core of the OMNY Health platform is de-identified, normalized EHR data, further enhanced with tokens that support linkages to data derived from administrative claims, registries and other data resources, while maintaining patient anonymity. OMNY Health leverages natural language processing (NLP) technology to analyze unstructured data to derive insights often buried in clinician notes, such as adverse drug events, social determinants of health, and reasons for therapy changes.

"We are excited to partner with these forward-thinking dermatology providers to launch OMNY Health's first suite of specialty databases. As the number of specialty treatment options expands, OMNY Health provides an ideal platform for delivering scalable data solutions to life sciences companies needing to understand the care delivered by the diverse mix of providers treating patients along their care journey. Data available on the platform provides the information needed to better understand the patient and provider landscape, design and identify eligible patients for trials, monitor the impact of launch of new therapies in the real-world setting, and evaluate safety and effectiveness of those therapies", said Dr. Mitesh Rao, CEO at OMNY Health.

Investment in dermatology has experienced double-digit growth over the past several years and is expected to continue to grow, particularly for the conditions falling at the intersection of inflammatory and autoimmune skin disorders, such as alopecia areata, psoriasis, and atopic dermatitis. "We can now address the retrospective and prospective data and analytic needs of life sciences organizations working on treatments for some of the rarest dermatologic conditions, such as epidermolysis bullosa and generalized pustular psoriasis, to common conditions such as acne, and everything in between," said Stacey Long, Chief Strategy Officer, who oversees OMNY Health's product and data science teams.

"Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery, the nation's premier dermatology practice, values our partnership with OMNY. As we actively explore cutting edge therapeutics and leverage our robust data set to find ways to best serve our patients and the dermatology community, a collaboration with an advanced partner, like OMNY is crucial to our long-term success." Allison W. Lynch, Chief Operating Officer, Clinical Research

"We are excited to partner with OMNY Health in looking at real world data. It's an invaluable resource that creates improved patient outcomes, quality metrics, cost efficiencies, and tools for evaluating best practice opportunities. It also allows for prospective research to evaluate new ideas, therapies, and measurement tools that can assist in making better decisions for patients, physicians, payers, and the industry" said Dr. Mark Jackson, Clinical Professor of Dermatology, University of Louisville and Director of Medical/Clinical Research, Forefront Dermatology

Dr. Jackson will join Lawrence Rasouliyan, OMNY Health's Head of Biostatistics and Data Science, on June 24, for a webinar discussion on the vital role of physicians in supporting real-world evidence generation in dermatology and the transformative opportunity for patients, providers, and life sciences organizations. Register at https://omnyhealth.com/events-webinars/register-for-webinar-real-world-data-in-dermatology-why-it-matters/

About OMNY Health OMNY Health connects patients, providers, and life sciences companies through data and insights to transform healthcare delivery, improve clinical outcomes, and address patients' unmet needs. For more information go to www.omnyhealth.com or e-mail: lifesciences@omnyhealth.com

