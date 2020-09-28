OmniView Sports Announces Pre-Release, Limited Time Discount For The GameChangr Universal All-Sports Smart Remote

The major discount provides a great opportunity for sports fans that never want to miss another epic play from their favorite teams.

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniView Sports has announced a limited time 70% pre-release discount on the GameChangr Universal All-Sports Smart Remote. Together with the YourZone mobile app, the GameChangr converts TVs and cable boxes into a customized game feed that provides users with live alerts for every major moment from their favorite sports leagues, teams, and players. With the NBA and NHL playoffs underway, and the NBA and NFL seasons in full force, now is the perfect time for avid sports and fantasy sports fans to take advantage of this amazing opportunity.

"As professional leagues began to resume, the exciting plays began to return at an extremely high-volume," said Nikhil Patel, CEO of OmniViewSports.

"We wanted to bring all of the exciting moments right to the fans as they happen live. With the GameChangr smart remote and the YourZone mobile app, this is entirely possible. Fans don't have to miss an epic play from one game because they were watching a less action-packed game on another channel. The combined power of the GameChangr and YourZone will effectively revolutionize the way fans consume sports."

Fans can choose their favorite sports to watch and teams to follow, and then pair the YourZone mobile app with the GameChangr device to connect to their preferred streaming providers. OmniView's YourZone app can easily recognize users' favorite sports, teams, players, fantasy leagues, sportsbooks, cable/satellite networks, and streaming services. With this limited time discount, fans can receive this level of connectivity for a fraction of the regular cost.

"The ongoing pandemic hit the sports world hard, but over the past few months, the rebound has been very strong both from the leagues and their respective fans. The GameChangr can enhance the sports entertainment experience ten-fold, and we are excited to bring it to the market with this limited time discount," said Patel.

To learn more about the GameChangr Universal All-Sports Smart Remote and how to take advantage of this limited time offer, please visit https://ovszone.com .

About The GameChangr

The GameChangr turns your smartphone into an all-sports universal remote and integrates all your fantasy leagues and sportsbooks in one easy-to-use app, YourZone. With YourZone app's predictive play notifications, the GameChangr gets you to any game before an epic play happens.

