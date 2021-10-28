OmniTRAX Announces Leadership Team Promotions

DENVER, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniTRAX , Inc., a comprehensive logistics solutions provider and the transportation affiliate of The Broe Group, has announced the promotions of senior executives Sergio Sabatini and John Bradley. Sabatini, a member of the OmniTRAX leadership team since 2013 and current Company President, has also been named OmniTRAX's Chief Operating Officer. Bradley, who joined OmniTRAX in 2017, assumes the expanded role of Senior Vice President with direct oversight of all rail operations, engineering and locomotive and car repair, ensuring our customer base is served safely and on-time.

The announcements coincide with current Chief Operating Officer, Gord Anutooshkin's, decision to depart at year's end. Anutooshkin, a Class I veteran of 24 years and OmniTRAX colleague since 2014, led the company's safety, operational, engineering, and mechanical functions.

"These moves provide the agility to support our customers' dynamic rail needs while ensuring the continuity of service that OmniTRAX customers rely on each day," said OmniTRAX CEO Dean Piacente. "We are grateful for Gord's contributions to nurture an exceptional operational culture of safety and service that truly defines OmniTRAX."

Sabatini and Bradley begin the transition into their expanded roles to coincide with Anutooshkin's scheduled departure.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America's largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. More information is available at omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnitrax-announces-leadership-team-promotions-301411417.html

SOURCE OmniTRAX