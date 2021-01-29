Omnitrack Positioned To Gain From Booming Conveyor Market

STROUD, England, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UK-based global ball transfer unit manufacturer Omnitrack is poised to reap substantial benefits from a rapidly growing conveyors market that's forecast to reach over $10 billion in the next five years.

STROUD, England, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UK-based global ball transfer unit manufacturer Omnitrack is poised to reap substantial benefits from a rapidly growing conveyors market that's forecast to reach over $10 billion in the next five years.

The company, which invented the ball transfer unit used to convey heavy loads with ease, manufactures a range of conveying equipment. Omnitrack is a worldwide market leader for its innovative transfer unit solutions and wheels and castors deployed in a wide variety of industries. Several sectors have seen production dramatically increase in the past year, including the food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries, amid overwhelming demand owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

This has, in turn, spurred growing demand for conveyors and other equipment used in the manufacturing, distribution and shipping processes, analysts say. The global conveyors market is forecast to grow from just over $7.7 billion last year to $10.07 billion by 2026, representing an annual growth rate of 4.5% according to an in-depth market report .

Online Shopping Also Propelling Growth in Conveyors

Another factor in ramped-up manufacturing and delivery is online shopping, which has soared in the last year as lockdowns imposed in many countries to combat the spread of coronavirus meant many shops were forced to close and people turned to online stores instead. This heaped additional pressure on manufacturers, logistics operations and couriers, as well as other delivery firms.

Conveyor belts and similar systems help to speed up the different stages in the manufacturing, dispatch and delivery of products, getting large volumes of items from one place to another with ease.

"With the globalisation of the economy, shorter product cycles and the advancements in eCommerce, the international flow of goods is increasing and accelerating, which is driving the market…," the report says. The research notes that people are getting their online orders faster, between two and three days in 2019 compared to more than five days in 2012, sped up with the assistance of such advantageous systems as conveyors.

Conveying Manufacturing Success

Omnitrack's conveying solutions include ball transfer rails, which allow for the flexible movement of products; skates, a lightweight and durable option for moving goods; and flexible conveyors — indispensable in manufacturing as they can extend to more than three and a half times their retracted length, and so they suit many production-line scenarios and can easily be reconfigured for new setups.

Sales Director Adam Harley said there was definite appetite for the company's conveying products due to manufacturing and delivery firms' desire to be as efficient as they can in their processes and to get products to their customers as quickly as possible.

"There's no waiting around in these industries; customers demand almost-instant delivery of their orders, whether it's the consumer or business-to-business sector," he said. "We're pleased to offer our leading conveying solutions to get things moving faster, and we're extremely positive about the future, given the high level of interest."

