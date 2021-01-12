OmniSci Wins 2021 BIG Innovation Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniSci today announced it has been named a winner in the 2021 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniSci today announced it has been named a winner in the 2021 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

OmniSci is the first analytics solution to harness the massive parallel processing capabilities of modern GPU and CPU hardware. As the world's fastest open-source SQL engine, the OmniSci platform allows users to interactively query, visualize and accelerate data science workflows—even those involving tens of billions of rows of data. OmniSci offers a rendering engine and a visualization system to drive both standard visualizations as well as geographic maps, geo heat maps, choropleths, and scatter plots. Furthermore, it supports spatiotemporal analysis by integrating timestamp information found in IoT, mobile devices, and other common datasets.

"2020 showed that powerful analytics are essential to solving complex spatial-temporal challenges," said Todd Mostak, CEO of OmniSci, " Supply chain monitoring , COVID-19 tracking and the implementation of 5G all involve in depth data queries requiring innovative solutions. I'm proud of our team for its continued work to create tools to solve these problems."

"More than ever, the global society relies on innovation to help progress humanity and make our lives more productive, healthy and comfortable," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Operating Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring OmniSci as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About OmniSci

OmniSci is the pioneer in accelerated analytics. The OmniSci platform is used in business and government to find insights in data beyond the limits of mainstream analytics tools. Harnessing the massive parallelism of modern CPU and GPU hardware, the platform is available in the cloud and on-premise. OmniSci originated from research at Harvard and MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). OmniSci is funded by GV, In-Q-Tel, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), NVIDIA, Tiger Global Management, Vanedge Capital and Verizon Ventures. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about OmniSci at www.omnisci.com .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Contacts Amy DardingerDirector, Media RelationsSSPR adardinger@sspr.com

Maria JimenezChief Operating OfficerBusiness Intelligence Group jmaria@bintelligence.com+1 (909) 529-2737

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnisci-wins-2021-big-innovation-award-301206668.html

SOURCE OmniSci