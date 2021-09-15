OmniQ Receives 10-Year Contract From La Sierra University For Its AI Based Machine Vision And Software For Campus Parking Management, PERCS™

omniQ to deploy its proprietary PERCS™️ (Permitting, Enforcement, Revenue and Collection) Software integrated with its AI based Machine Vision Vehicle Recognition System (VRS)

PERCS™ represents a Software as a Service (SaaS) recurring Revenue model

Project follows 2021 announced AI based Machine Vision contracts for a foreign Defense Department HQ, a foreign Homeland Security Authority, the Georgia State University, a multibillion dollar Medical Center, The City of Watkinsville, Home Owners Association in Florida and a mixed-use property in Southern California

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- omniQ Corp (NASDAQ: OMQS) ("OMNIQ" or "the Company"), a provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT - based solutions, announced today it has received a 10-year contract from La Sierra University to deploy its PERCS™ (Permitting, Enforcement, Revenue and Collection) software for campus parking management. The contract includes an upgrade to OMNIQ's new eCite Pro LPR system, enabling license plate digital chalking for time-based parking enforcement.

In addition, the university has entered into a Gold Service Level Agreement (SLA) with omniQ to provide 24/7/365 support coverage. The agreement provides terms for remote, onsite, upgrade, warranty, maintenance, and hardware replacement throughout the term.

The PERCS™ solution includes virtual permits, mobile enforcement, and gated access control with fixed license plate reading (LPR) along with Citation and Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliant payment collections with online adjudication. The solution also includes an expansion of fixed lane AI/machine vision technology at entry and exit lanes

omniQ's CEO, Shai Lustgarten stated, "The momentum continues, following our recent announcements regarding our AI based projects for a foreign Department of Defense HQ, terror prevention in a sensitive zone outside of the US, a top ranked Medical Center, Georgia State University, the City of Watkinsville and various communities in Florida and California. We are pleased to enter into a 10-year agreement with La Sierra University to provide our AI based PERCS™ software, streamline campus parking management and provide for around the clock support. La Sierra has been an early adopter of our Permitting and Enforcement solutions We are pleased to enter into this next phase of elevated partnership with La Sierra using our latest technologies."

Chief Douglas Nophsker at La Sierra University commented, "We appreciate our partnership with OMNIQ. We look forward to seeing the possibilities that their newest technology has to offer our university. OMNIQ has worked hard to make sure that this is the best system possible for our campus. Their service team has been outstanding!"

About OMNIQ Corp.OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ: OMQS) provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The technology and services provided by the Company help clients move people, assets and data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments.

OMNIQ's customers include government agencies and leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. Since 2014, annual revenues have grown to more than $50 million from clients in the USA and abroad.

The Company currently addresses several billion-dollar markets, including the Global Safe City market, forecast to grow to $29 billion by 2022, and the Ticketless Safe Parking market, forecast to grow to $5.2 billion by 2023. For more information, visit www.omniq.com.

