OMNIQ AI-Based Machine Vision Safety System Selected For Security And Protection Of A Non-U.S. Government Leader

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) ("OMNIQ" or "the Company"), a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, today announced that the Company has received an order to provide its AI-based machine vision safety solution to a top, non-U.S., security authority for the protection of a government leader.

OMNIQ's safety system is a ground-breaking cloud/on-premises-based security solution for Homeland Security, Safe City and Safe Campus applications that uses unique, patented AI-based computer vision technology and software to gather real-time data in order to control access, provide intelligence, and prevent crimes and acts of hostility.

"Our selection is likely the strongest and most important vote of confidence in our technology we have ever received, and we are fulfilling this order with the highest level of pride and responsibility," said Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ. "Our safety systems are deployed in some of the most sensitive regions of the world and have been proven as an essential tool in crime and terror prevention as well as in identifying and capturing criminals and offenders more quickly. We provide critical intelligence to law enforcement and homeland security organizations based on the most sophisticated AI and machine learning technology."

About OMNIQ Corp.OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The technology and services provided by the Company help clients move people, assets and data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments.

OMNIQ's customers include government agencies and leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. Since 2014, annual revenues have grown to more than $50 million from clients in the USA and abroad.

The Company currently addresses several billion-dollar markets, including the Global Safe City market, forecast to grow to $29 billion by 2022, and the Ticketless Safe Parking market, forecast to grow to $5.2 billion by 2023. For more information, visit www.omniq.com.

