Omniome Appoints Robert Wicke As Chief Executive Officer

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omniome, Inc., developer of a novel DNA sequencing platform capable of delivering unsurpassed sequencing accuracy, today announces the appointment of Robert Wicke as Chief Executive Officer. He will immediately assume day-to-day leadership and join Omniome's Board of Directors.

Robert brings over 30 years' experience to the company, having held executive leadership roles and Board of Directors positions in life science and technology companies. Robert comes to Omniome from Halo Labs where he held the role of Chief Executive Officer. Previously, he held executive leadership roles at ForteBio, Pall Corporation, Molecular Devices and Axon Instruments where his teams launched revolutionary new platforms and demonstrated strong revenue growth with continuous product pipeline development. Robert has also orchestrated multiple successful acquisitions throughout his career.

"We are excited to welcome Robert to the Omniome team. His executive experience and demonstrated product launch success will lead us as we prepare for commercial launch of our groundbreaking sequencing platform," said Ken Song, M.D., Executive Chairman of Omniome.

Robert Wicke, the new Chief Executive Officer of Omniome, commented: "I am very excited to join this team. Our fundamental Sequencing-By-Binding technology coupled with the wealth of talented people here at Omniome will uniquely position us to impact the Next Generation Sequencing space in areas that have not seen improvement for a long time. I am thrilled to help chart the future course for our success and deliver the most accurate sequencing technology in the world."

Omniome is developing a breakthrough DNA sequencing platform capable of delivering unsurpassed sequencing accuracy with the potential to advance cancer diagnostics, drive high fidelity single-cell applications and broadly support clinical sequencing. Our proprietary scar-free sequencing biochemistry and technology provide enhanced precision and flexibility. To learn more about the company, please visit www.omniome.com.

