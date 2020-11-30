Omnilert Recognized In The Gartner 2020 Market Guide For Emergency/Mass Notification Solutions

LEESBURG, Va., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnilert , the innovation leader and most trusted partner in emergency communications, today announced its recognition in the Gartner " Market Guide for Emergency/Mass Notification Services Solutions ," by analysts Roberta Witty, David Gregory, Brent Predovich, Mike Gotta, published this month. The report states that "organizations are expanding emergency or mass notification service (EMNS) use cases beyond traditional emergencies . . . to include active intruder/shooter" and "EMNS vendors are supporting these expanded use cases with . . . integration with more applications used by the organization (e.g., building access control, video surveillance, social media and digital sensors)."

The publication follows Omnilert's recent launch of the industry's first AI-Powered, visual gun detection solution. Omnilert Gun Detect reliably and rapidly recognizes firearms and immediately triggers multi-channel alerts and automated pre-defined safety protocols. Designed for privacy and performance, Gun Detect is a software solution typically deployed on-premise and integrated with existing IP-based video surveillance and camera systems.

In the guide, Gartner reports "Omnilert has . . . introduced an AI-based visual detection of guns by integrating with digital surveillance cameras, allowing preventive alerting to administrators and the ability to trigger automated actions." Existing gunshot detection technologies only work after incidents have escalated and provide vague details on the approximate location of the sound. In comparison, Omnilert Gun Detect gives emergency response teams advance warning before shots are fired, and delivers precise information on the location and visuals of the potential shooter.

"The combination of these rich capabilities provides safety teams with the broadest array of solutions, spanning prevention, notification, engagement, and management," said Dave Fraser, Chief Executive Officer of Omnilert. "Our inclusion in Gartner's EMNS Market Guide reaffirms Omnilert's position as the industry's innovation leader."

Omnilert Gun Detect is available today and can be implemented immediately. For more information or a demonstration, visit https://www.omnilert.com/visual-gun-detection .

Gartner DisclaimerGartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Omnilert Founded in 2004, Omnilert was the first company to establish the emergency mass notification market. It continues to be an innovation leader and the most trusted partner to over 2,500 customers across diverse industries, including education, healthcare, manufacturing, private and public sector organizations. Omnilert offers the broadest array of solutions, spanning prevention, notification, engagement, and incident management, as well as the most comprehensive multi-channel communications. Uniquely, the organization employs automation and next-generation artificial intelligence to expedite emergency response and enable detection and visualization of critical incidents. Omnilert is privately held and headquartered outside of Washington, DC. For more information, visit O mnilert.com .

