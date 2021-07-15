Omnilert Named "Champion" In 2021 SoftwareReviews Emergency Notification Data Quadrant

LEESBURG, Va., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnilert , pioneer of the next generation in emergency management, today announced it has been recognized as the "champion" in the 2021 Emergency Mass Notification SoftwareReviews Emotional Footprint Awards . The award was based on collective input from actual customers evaluating and ranking products based on emotional response.

Using its Emotional Footprint methodology, SoftwareReviews aggregates scores across 26 dimensions, creating a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and product. Omnilert received a +94 net emotional footprint score with the strongest positive emotions in "inspiring" and "helps innovate." Omnilert also received a gold medal in the January 2021 Emergency Mass Notification SoftwareReviews Awards.

"The champion designation reaffirms Omnilert's position as the pioneer of the next generation in emergency management," said Dave Fraser, Chief Executive Officer of Omnilert. "The fact that the award is based entirely on customer reviews makes it that much more meaningful to us."

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group , a world-class IT research and consulting firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

About Omnilert

Omnilert is transforming public safety with a preventative solution that combines AI gun detection and emergency management. The complete end-to-end platform encompasses detection, notification, engagement, management, and an open architecture for interoperability with external services. Founded in 2004, Omnilert pioneered the emergency mass notification market and is the innovation leader and trusted partner to thousands of institutions, including education, healthcare, manufacturing, private and public sector organizations. Omnilert is privately held and headquartered outside of Washington, DC. For more information, visit Omnilert.com .

