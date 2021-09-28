Omnicure Powers U.S. Government's National Emergency Tele-Critical Care Network (NETCCN)

With Omnicure's end-to-end telemedicine solution providing the platform, NETCCN is enabling rapid and flexible deployment of clinical resources to areas in need.

SEATTLE, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Covid-19 pandemic swept across the globe, ICUs and hospitals reached and exceeded capacity. Typical transfer patterns were disrupted, leaving bedside providers to deal with an influx of cases beyond their typical scope of practice. In response, the U.S. government set out to develop a program to bring timely and effective assistance to overwhelmed medical facilities. The result was the National Emergency Tele-Critical Care Network (NETCCN), which has been operationalized in numerous regions over the past year, supporting hospitals during surges of Covid-19 patients. Omnicure, one of the technology solutions powering the NETCCN initiative, has made it possible for intensivists to provide remote support to facilities ranging from large health systems to rural critical access hospitals, improving patient outcomes and reducing the need to transfer.

Omnicure is a telemedicine company that provides a comprehensive technology solution for bedside providers to collaborate with remote specialists to improve patient care. The nimble and innovative system has brought support to overwhelmed bedside providers in Washington, Idaho, North Dakota, Minnesota, Missouri, Florida, and Georgia. The network of remote experts includes critical care physicians (intensivists) as well as other types of specialists and providers.

Thanks to the extensive resources of NETCCN, any hospital undergoing a crisis can receive support at no cost. Together, Omnicure and NETCCN are defining the future of medical disaster response.

Omnicure was founded by intensivists with decades of critical care experience, including familiarity with the shortcomings of legacy Tele-ICU solutions. Omnicure enables providers to text, call, video, share images, and exchange data from virtually anywhere. The system can be used on ubiquitous technology, eliminating the need for expensive hardware installations and allowing providers in any location to receive support.

Omnicure provides a multidimensional solution that supports both proactive and reactive care models. The system can be used for a range of use cases, from consultative support to scheduled rounding and longitudinal care. Omnicure enables health systems to optimize coverage, connecting specialists to satellite hospitals. For individual hospitals that have challenges securing 24/7 intensivist coverage, Omnicure can help bridge that gap.

With this one simple tool, we can extend optimal critical care access to hospitals everywhere.

